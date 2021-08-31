Personal Security Services Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Personal Security Services Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Personal Security Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Personal Security Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Pinkerton

Blackwater Protectio

Allied Universal

Hook Private Security

International Protective Service, In

Paradigm Security

US Security Associates

SIS

Beijing Baoan

Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd

Transguard

Prosegur

Secom

China Security & Protection Group

Andrews International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Executive/VIP Protection

Residential Protection

Executive Drivers

Asset Protection

Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services

Market segment by Application, split into

CEOs

Entertainers

Athletes

Royalty

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

