Probiotic Ingredients Market 2019 Share, Trends, Growth, Industry segments, Production and Consumption Analysis, Brands Statistics and Overview by Top Manufacturers 2023

The global probiotic ingredients market has been segregated, by source, into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria segment is expected to garner major share in the global probiotic ingredients market owing to higher number of probiotic strains available in bacteria. These probiotics strains help in crowding out bad bacteria, which promotes microbial balance and also helps in stimulating the immune response that causes discomfort and also neutralizes toxins in the gut. the huge availability and healthier benefits than yeast.

Based on form, the global probiotic ingredients market has been segmented into dry and liquid. The liquid segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global probiotic ingredients market and shall maintain lead throughout the forecast period. The most important factor in probiotic supplement is to contain live and active cultures. These living cultures contain high number of good bacteria which aids in proper digestion and also lowers the bad cholesterol. The liquid segment is expected to generate the highest revenue as well as grow at the fastest rate since liquid form contains a greater number of live and active cultures.

Liquid probiotic ingredients are used in the production of yogurt and buttermilk. This is a crucial determinant that is catalyzing the growth of liquid form of probiotic ingredients segment in the global probiotic ingredients market. The same segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growth of applications in which liquid probiotic ingredients are used.

Market Potential and Pitfalls:

Probiotic ingredients prevents bad bacteria from growing and causing inflammation and infection in the body. The probiotic ingredients work by changing the composition of the metabolic activity of bacteria or the gut bacteria in the human body.

The global probiotic ingredients market has been segregated, by application, into functional food, functional beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. The pharmaceutical segment is projected to gain largest share in the global probiotic ingredients market due to the major application of probiotic ingredients in production of probiotics which are used in the treatment or prevention of many health conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea, and ulcerative colitis. However, the functional food & beverages segment is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the health benefits by the good bacteria from the probiotics ingredients.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global probiotic ingredients market are Kerry Group Plc.(Ireland), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), BioGaia AB (Sweden), Probi AB (Sweden), glac Biotech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Bifodan A/S (Denmark), Lallemand Inc.(Canada), UAS Laboratories (US), and Biena Snacks (US).

Segmentation:

The Global Probiotic Ingredients Market has been segmented on the basis of form, source, application, and region.

By form, the global probiotic ingredients market has been classified as dry and liquid

By source, the global probiotic ingredients market has been classified as bacteria and yeast.

The global probiotic ingredients market has also been segregated, on the basis of application, into functional food, functional beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global probiotic ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global probiotic ingredients market owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies involved in the production of probiotic drugs.

Europe and RoW probiotic ingredients market are expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the surging usage of probiotic ingredients in the regions. Moreover, North America is also expected to project a significant market share owing to the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotic and increasing preference of healthy food among the consumers in the region.

