Revenue Cycle Management Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

Revenue cycle management (RCM) is the financial process, utilizing medical billing software, that healthcare facilities use to track patient care episodes from registration and appointment scheduling to the final payment of a balance.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Revenue Cycle Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Revenue Cycle Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

In 2018, in terms of value, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Asia is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2023. This can be attributed to increasing patient population, rising demand for centralized and cost-effective financial management solutions, and growing use of electronic insurance medical claims in countries such as Japan, China, India, and Singapore.

The global Revenue Cycle Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Revenue Cycle Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cerner

Mckesson

Quest Diagnostics

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth

GE Healthcare

Eclinicalworks

Conifer Health Solutions

EPIC Systems

Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

Experian

R1 RCM

Constellation Software

The SSI Group

Nthrive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Integrated Solutions

Standalone solutions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Physicians

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

