Sewing machine components Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2028

Sewing machine components Market: Introduction:

With the upsurge of the industry 4.0, the clothing industry is witnessing a boost in innovation in sewing process. Sewing machine components are the primary focus for manufacturers to apply new technology advancement. Sewing machine components are defined as the primary part of any sewing machine used for stitching and sewing clothes. There are various machineries comes under the category of sewing machine components such as slot for needle thread, wing nut for loosening and removing needle, drawer containing shuttle and bobbin, stitch length adjustment, motor housing, hand wheel for precision control, needle, presser foot with feed dog underneath, and slow-motion sewing, stitch type selector, stitch control, thread tension control and others. Increasing demand from the attire industry and households, for sewing machines deliver positive growth outlook for sewing machine components, over the forecast period. The apparel industry demands faster changes in setting up machines for new materials and different specifications. Since the market demands are shorter in quantities and with a higher level of quality required. The introduction of high technologies in the sewing machines is reality that concerns all machine manufacturers. Their main objective is to reduce machine setting times in order to obtain good quality seams. Vision sewing, pedal less sewing, sewing machine settings via mobile phone, USB port in sewing machine, voice guide sewing machine, modular sewing machine, real time monitoring, digital feed system and others some of the advancement in sewing machine technology from last few years.

Sewing machine components Market: Market Dynamics

There is rise in demand of consumer appliances in the developing economies, sewing machine is considered to be one of the major growing segment among them. Improvement in work organization and working conditions is expected to result in increased productivity and competitiveness in sewing machine components market. Small entrepreneurs in the clothing industry of developing economies used great number of sewing machine, which create high demand growth for sewing machine components market. There is a lot of technological advancements has been witnessed in the sewing industry as the use of technologies in sewing machines are sought to mollify the increasing need for productivity and efficiency in the clothing industry. Sewing machine components manufacturers from different region has introduced new ultrasonic, VGS machine, OOrkopp and others sewing machines with advanced components for different variety of clothes. All these factors are further expected to deliver significant growth for sewing machine components market.

Sewing machine components Market: Segmentation

The sewing machine components market is segmented on the basis of machine types and sewing machine components types

On the basis of sewing machine type, sewing machine components market is segmented as

Mechanical Sewing Machine

Electronic Sewing Machine

Computerized or Automated Sewing Machine

Embroidery Machine

Overlock Sewing Machine or serger

On the basis of sewing machine components type, sewing machine components market is segmented as

Slot for needle thread

Needle

Presser foot

Wing nut

Stitch length adjustment

Drawer containing shuttle and bobbin

Motor housing

Stitch type selector

Thread tension control

Hand wheel

Stitch control

Sewing machine components Market: Regional outlook

The growth in population and ecommerce preferences in developing countries increase demand from textile industry. Growing demand from the textile industry influence the sewing machine components market in terms of growth. Asia pacific is expected to be prominent region in sewing machine components market. Major investment by overseas players in Asia pacific textile industry deliver significant demand for the sewing machine that propel the demand for sewing machine components over the forecast period. High production of garments in European countries, escalate the demand for sewing machine components in the region. Increasing investment from global manufacturers in the United States and Canada will drive the growth of the North American market whereas the sewing machine components market in Latin America and the Middle East is flourishing due to the emerging apparel industry and high product development.

Sewing machine components Market: Key Market Players

