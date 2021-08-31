Silicon Oil Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2017 – 2027

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is a silicon-based organic polymer, which is commonly known as silicon oil. Silicon oil is a group of polymeric and monomeric compounds that constitutes of silicon-oxygen bonds named organosiloxane. Because of the viscous nature and water repellant characteristic, it is termed as silicon oil. Silicon oil is transparent, odorless, and thermally stable in nature. It also exhibits properties such as hydrophobicity, non-flammability, and physiological inertness. Silicon oil is used as a release agent, anti-foam agent, mechanical fluid, and lubricant among others. It is widely used in personal care applications, beauty care products, mechanical applications, and in a lot more. High molecular PDMS with amino alkyl copolymers are used to make hair conditioning products. Silicon oil is also used to make skin care products such as sunscreen creams, facial cleansers, and lip glosses & lipsticks due to its glossy, smooth, and hydrophobic nature. Owing to their high viscosity and eco-friendly nature, it is also used as a smoothing and softening agent for fabrics. Thus, silicon oil finds its application in finishing process in textile industry.

Global Silicon Oil Market: Market Dynamics

Rising disposable incomes along with increasing concern toward skin and hair care due to changing dietary habits, stress, and pollution have resulted in large scale adoption of beauty and hair care products. Therefore, use of silicon oil in cosmetic industry is expected to be one of the reasons for the growth of silicon oil market during the forecast period. Furthermore, owing to its non-toxic nature, non-flammability, and de-foaming effect, it is used to make ointments, which have good efficacy for burns, bed sores, dermatitis, etc. Thus, adoption of silicon oil in pharmaceutical industry can also be a reason for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, it is also used as a lubricating oil in mechanical components. Thus, use of silicon oil in automobile industry is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Moreover, silicon oil has ability to maintain adhesion between retina and retinal pigment epithelium. Thus, consumption of silicon oil in vitreoretinal surgery is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

However, high manufacturing cost of silicon oil is one of the challenges for the growth of global silicon oil market over the forecast period. Furthermore, use of substitutes (such as bio-based oil) in hair and beauty products can also hamper the growth of silicon oil market over the forecast period.

Global Silicon Oil Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global silicon oil market is segmented as below:

Straight silicon oil

Modified silicon oil

On the basis of applications, global silicon oil market is segmented as below:

Lubricant

Anti-foam agent

Water repellant

Solvent

Release agent

Adhesives

Others (insulator, additives, etc.)

On the basis of end-use industries, global silicon oil market is segmented as below:

Personal Care & Home Care

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Textile

Others (pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics etc.)

Global Silicon Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global silicon oil market and is estimated to lead throughout the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in this region is a factor for the silicon oil market growth. Furthermore, this region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is followed by Europe and North America. Silicon oil is being used for the treatment of vitreoretinal disorders in almost all the developing as well as developed countries and hence it has a greater potential for driving the market growth.

Global Silicon Oil Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the major participants operating in global silicon oil market is mentioned below: Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie A.G., Fuchs Group, Lubrizol Corporation, Electrolube, China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd., Power Chemical Corporation., Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co., Ltd

