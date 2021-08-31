Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Industry 2019: Tracking MandA, Venture Capital, and Private Equity Investments Globally
GlobalData’s “Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Industry – Q3 2018”, report provides detailed analysis of investment activities in financial services industry globally during the third quarter of 2018.
The report provides comprehensive coverage of investment activities including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity, both in terms of deal value and volume. It also provides a global snapshot of investment trends in sectors including banking, payments, insurance and wealth management, and information on best practices followed by market participants in the form of case studies.
The report brings together GlobalData’s research and analysis expertise to allow stakeholders to identify investment dynamics in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2392115
The report provides insights into investment activities in the financial services industry around the world in Q3 2018, including –
– A global snapshot of investment trends in the global financial services industry.
– Comprehensive coverage of deal types including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity.
– Detailed insights into deal activities in sectors including banking, payments, insurance and wealth management.
– Information on the regional dynamics of investments in the financial services industry.
Scope
– The global financial services industry registered an increase in M&A deals announced in Q3 2018 compared to the previous quarter. Deal count rose by 11% to 581 deals, while 2.2% growth was registered in deal value.
– Venture finance deal activity registered a significant rise in terms of deal count, accounting for 209 deals in Q3 2018, up from 160 in Q2 2018.
– Private equity deals recorded a rise both in terms of deal count and deal value in Q3 2018. The number of such deals grew by 15.0% – rising from 80 deals in Q2 2018 to 92 deals in Q3 2018.
Reasons to buy
– Gain insights into emerging areas of investment in the financial services industry.
– Identify products and services that are likely to make an impact on the market.
– Gain information about key investors operating in the financial services industry.
– Understand the best practices followed by market participants in the form of case studies.
Key Companies Mentioned:
Le Groupe La Poste
CNP Assurances SA
MMC Treasury Holdings (UK) Limited
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc
Synovus Financial Corp
FCB Financial Holdings Inc
State Street Corp
Charles River Systems Inc
The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
The Navigators Group Inc.
Lianlian Group
Flywire Payments Corporation
Root Insurance Company
ACORN OakNorth Holdings Limited
Metromile Inc
Moneybox
Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc.
Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited
Huatai Securities Co Ltd
Cetera Financial Group Inc
esure Group plc
Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2392115
Contact Information:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019
Email: s[email protected]