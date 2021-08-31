Solar Water Pumps Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

— Solar water pumps can supply water to locations which are beyond the reach of power lines. Commonly, such places relied on human or animal power or on diesel engines for their water supply.

Middle East and Africa emerged as the largest solar pump market and accounted for 42.5% of total revenue market in 2017. Countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Morocco, Kenya, Namibia, and Nigeria have set targets to reduce fossil fuel imports and benefit financially from it. These regions have abundant solar energy supply with a huge renewable energy tapping potential.

DC Surface Suction emerged as the leading product for solar pumps and accounted for about 78% of total solar pumps market in 2017. Agriculture was the dominant application segment of solar pumps and accounted for 63% of the total solar pumps market in 2017.

Solar pumps are primarily used for agricultural and drinking water purposes. They are used in remote regions where off-grid energy in the form of electricity is not available. Use of solar energy to drive pumps cut down the operating cost, which is majorly consumed in the form of diesel.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solar Water Pumps market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1570 million by 2024, from US$ 1020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solar Water Pumps business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solar Water Pumps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Solar Water Pumps value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

DC Surface Suction

AC Submersible

DC Submersible

AC Surface Pumps

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Agriculture

Drinking Water

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JNTech

JISL

Tata Power Solar

Grundfos

Lorentz

Shakti Pumps

CRI Group

ADA

Hanergy

Symtech Solar

Dankoff Solar

Solar Power & Pump

MNE

Greenmax Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solar Water Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Solar Water Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solar Water Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solar Water Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

