SPICED/FLAVORED RUM MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, PRODUCTION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global market size of Spiced/Flavored Rum in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Spiced/Flavored Rum in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Spiced/Flavored Rum market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The spiced/flavored rum includes numerous types of flavors and spices that are added into rums to produce a unique tasting blend of spirit.
With a high acceptance of premium rum in France, a growing trend for the spiced rum has seen an upsurge in demand driving the growth of spiced rum market.
In 2017, the global Spiced/Flavored Rum market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spiced/Flavored Rum market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Spiced/Flavored Rum include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Spiced/Flavored Rum include
Diageo
Bacardi
Tanduay Distillers
United Spirits
Pernod Ricard
Maine Craft Distilling
Altitude Spirits
Heaven Hill Distilleries
Suntory Holdings
Destileria Serralles
Sazerac
Market Size Split by Type
Ginger Flavor
Vanilla Flavor
Cinnamon Flavor
Clove Flavor
Market Size Split by Application
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Departmental Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Spiced/Flavored Rum market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Spiced/Flavored Rum market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Spiced/Flavored Rum manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Spiced/Flavored Rum with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Spiced/Flavored Rum submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Spiced/Flavored Rum Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Ginger Flavor
1.4.3 Vanilla Flavor
1.4.4 Cinnamon Flavor
1.4.5 Clove Flavor
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Spiced/Flavored Rum Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket
1.5.3 Departmental Stores
1.5.4 Convenience Stores
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Spiced/Flavored Rum Market Size
2.1.1 Global Spiced/Flavored Rum Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Spiced/Flavored Rum Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Spiced/Flavored Rum Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Spiced/Flavored Rum Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Spiced/Flavored Rum Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Spiced/Flavored Rum Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Spiced/Flavored Rum Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Spiced/Flavored Rum Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Spiced/Flavored Rum Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Spiced/Flavored Rum Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Spiced/Flavored Rum Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Spiced/Flavored Rum Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Spiced/Flavored Rum Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Spiced/Flavored Rum Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Spiced/Flavored Rum Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Diageo
11.1.1 Diageo Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Spiced/Flavored Rum
11.1.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Bacardi
11.2.1 Bacardi Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Spiced/Flavored Rum
11.2.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Tanduay Distillers
11.3.1 Tanduay Distillers Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Spiced/Flavored Rum
11.3.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 United Spirits
11.4.1 United Spirits Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Spiced/Flavored Rum
11.4.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Pernod Ricard
11.5.1 Pernod Ricard Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Spiced/Flavored Rum
11.5.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Maine Craft Distilling
11.6.1 Maine Craft Distilling Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Spiced/Flavored Rum
11.6.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Altitude Spirits
11.7.1 Altitude Spirits Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Spiced/Flavored Rum
11.7.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Heaven Hill Distilleries
11.8.1 Heaven Hill Distilleries Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Spiced/Flavored Rum
11.8.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Suntory Holdings
11.9.1 Suntory Holdings Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Spiced/Flavored Rum
11.9.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Destileria Serralles
11.10.1 Destileria Serralles Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Spiced/Flavored Rum
11.10.4 Spiced/Flavored Rum Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Sazerac
……Continued
