“Top Growth Opportunities: Meat in Canada”, provides an overview of the meat sector, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalData’s proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for meat producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Marcangelo Foods

Sofina Foods Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

ConAgra Brands Inc.

Piller’s Fine Foods

Mina Foods

Walmart

Sobeys Inc.

This report provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for meat producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of meat markets in Canada through GlobalData’s detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

GlobalData’s Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Hot Drinks producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

Key Highlights

– After a period decline at a CAGR of -1.1% in US$ terms between 2013 and 2018, the Canadian meat sector will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2023

– Growing economy and busy lifestyles will drive the demand for convenient meat products

– Increasing health consciousness among consumers will boost the demand for meat products which are claimed to be free from artificial ingredients

– Over 2018-2023, fresh meat counter will remain the highest value category, while frozen meat is forecast to be the fastest growing category during the period.

Scope

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Japan market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who’s driving the market, what they want, and why?

– A study of market value and volumes over 2013-2018 for Canada, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2018-2023 period.

– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take.

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.

– Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs.

Reasons to buy

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of consumers.

– This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking.

– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined.

– This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

