Turbine Gear Boxes Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

This report researches the worldwide Turbine Gear Boxes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions. This study categorizes the global Turbine Gear Boxes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Turbine gear box is typically used in a wind turbine to increase rotational speed from a low-speed rotor to a higher speed electrical generator. A common ratio is about 90:1, with a rate 16.7 rpm input from the rotor to 1,500 rpm output for the generator. It is important to ensure that the drivetrain effectively isolates the gearbox, or to ensure that the gearbox is designed to support these loads, otherwise internal gearbox components can become severely misaligned. This can lead to stress concentrations and failures.

Turbine gear boxes market kept growing in recent years. As many countries are promoting the wind energy construction, turbine gear boxes market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, there are only a few companies in the turbine gear boxes industry due to the technical barrier. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in US and EU. China is becoming the important market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for turbine gear boxes is growing.

In 2015, the global production of the turbine gear boxes reaches over 66856 MW; the gross margin was around 24.77% during the last five years. We forecast that the global turbine gear boxes market will grow in a CAGR of 10.38% from 2016 to 2021.

At present, main manufacturers in the market are Siemens, China Transmission and ZF etc. The leading three companies occupy about 73% market share in 2015.

To grab more market, main companies have to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Many companies are trying to break through the barriers and enter the industry. In the future, turbine gear boxes market will still be a market of high concentration in a short time.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, turbine gear boxes manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, integration will be the technology trends of turbine gear boxes.

Global Turbine Gear Boxes market size will increase to 10900 Million US$ by 2025, from 5500 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Turbine Gear Boxes.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Siemens

China Transmission

ZF

Moventas

VOITH

Allen Gears

Turbine Gear Boxes Breakdown Data by Type

<1.5MW

1.5 MW – 3 MW

>3 MW

Turbine Gear Boxes Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Turbine Gear Boxes Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Turbine Gear Boxes Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Turbine Gear Boxes capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Turbine Gear Boxes manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Turbine Gear Boxes :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

