UK Bathroom Textiles Market 2019 Analysis & Forecast Growth Report 2023

“UK Bathroom Textiles – 2018”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It also provides forecasts to 2023. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on face cloths, towels and bath mats. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK Bathroom Textiles survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

2018 category growth is forecast to be weak. Towels set to be the fastest growing segment to 2023. Online set to account for 16.6% of category sales in 2018. Online players & value merchandisers lead the growth.

Scope

– Category shoppers are typically female and younger

– Replacement is the key category purchase motivation

– Shoppers spend less than an hour researching items.

Reasons to buy

– Learn how low consumer confidence is leading to trading down

– Understand how replacement motivation and the cool housing market is limiting sales

– Gain an understanding of how online is threatening high street retailers

– Recognise the implications of cotton prices which are set to increase in 2018.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

B&M

Dunelm

John Lewis

Shop Direct

Next

Marks and Spencer

Home Bargains

Poundland

Amazon

The Towel Shop

Sainsbury’s

Asda

IKEA

Tesco

Aldi

Lidl

Wilko

Argos

Habitat

Primark

Debenhams

Major Points from Table of Content:

ISSUES AND STRATEGIES

Main issues bathroom textiles:

Low consumer confidence is leading to trading down.

Replacement motivation & cool housing market limits sales

Online is threatening high street retailers

Cotton prices are set to increase in 2018

Strategies for success

THE MARKET

The sector at a glance

Overall sector size and growth

Sector size and growth: face cloths

Sector size and growth: towels

Sector size and growth: bath mats

Category growth and size 2018-2020

Online dynamics

Channels of distribution

THE RETAILERS

Retailer prospects

Market shares

Key comparatives

Retailer profiles

Dunelm

John Lewis

Asda

Marks and Spencer

B&M

Other retailers: Shop Direct, Next, IKEA, Sainsbury’s

THE CONSUMER

Headlines

Net agreement statements

Penetration and profiles

Research process

Purchase motivation

Factors of importance

Product details

Average spend

Channel usage

Fulfilment

Conversion rates

Retailer usage by segment

Drivers of store choice

Drivers of retailer choice

Further details

Methodology

Market sizing

