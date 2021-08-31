Used Passenger Car Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis
Used Passenger Car Market – 2019
In 2018, the global Used Passenger Car market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Used Passenger Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Used Passenger Car development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CarMax Business Services, LLC
AutoNation.com
Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
America’s CAR-MART Inc.
Lithia Motors Inc.
Sonic Automotive Inc.
Auto Trader Ltd.
CarWale India
MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Tata Motors Ltd.
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Petrol Vehicles
Diesel Vehicles
Hybrid Vehicles
Electric Vehicles
Market segment by Application, split into
Organized
Unorganized
Consumer to Consumer
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Used Passenger Car are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Used Passenger Car Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Petrol Vehicles
1.4.3 Diesel Vehicles
1.4.4 Hybrid Vehicles
1.4.5 Electric Vehicles
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Used Passenger Car Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Organized
1.5.3 Unorganized
1.5.4 Consumer to Consumer
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Used Passenger Car Market Size
2.2 Used Passenger Car Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Used Passenger Car Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Used Passenger Car Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Used Passenger Car Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Used Passenger Car Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Used Passenger Car Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Used Passenger Car Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Used Passenger Car Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Used Passenger Car Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Used Passenger Car Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CarMax Business Services, LLC
12.1.1 CarMax Business Services, LLC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction
12.1.4 CarMax Business Services, LLC Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 CarMax Business Services, LLC Recent Development
12.2 AutoNation.com
12.2.1 AutoNation.com Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction
12.2.4 AutoNation.com Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AutoNation.com Recent Development
12.3 Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
12.3.1 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction
12.3.4 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 America’s CAR-MART Inc.
12.4.1 America’s CAR-MART Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction
12.4.4 America’s CAR-MART Inc. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 America’s CAR-MART Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Lithia Motors Inc.
12.5.1 Lithia Motors Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction
12.5.4 Lithia Motors Inc. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Lithia Motors Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Sonic Automotive Inc.
12.6.1 Sonic Automotive Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction
12.6.4 Sonic Automotive Inc. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sonic Automotive Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Auto Trader Ltd.
12.7.1 Auto Trader Ltd. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction
12.7.4 Auto Trader Ltd. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Auto Trader Ltd. Recent Development
12.8 CarWale India
12.8.1 CarWale India Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction
12.8.4 CarWale India Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 CarWale India Recent Development
12.9 MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd.
12.9.1 MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction
12.9.4 MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 MXC Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Recent Development
12.10 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
12.10.1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Used Passenger Car Introduction
12.10.4 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Revenue in Used Passenger Car Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Recent Development
12.11 Tata Motors Ltd.
12.12 Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.
Continued …
