Uterine Sarcoma Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Market Share, Forecast and Regional Analysis by 2023

Sarcomas are the tumours of the mesenchymal tissues like bone, muscle, connective tissue, cartilage and fat. Uterine sarcoma is a rare type of cancer which starts in the muscle and supporting tissues of the uterus. Exposure to the X-rays increases the risk for uterine sarcoma. Unusual vaginal bleeding, spotting, or discharge are some of the common symptoms for the disease. Increasing prevalence of the uterine sarcoma and growing female geriatric population are the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2017, according to the American Cancer Society, 4,910 new cases of uterine sarcomas were reported in the U.S. Moreover, according to the World Bank, the female population which aged over 65 years rose from 316.27 billion to 347.25 billion in 2016. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and increasing awareness regarding women health is expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost of treatment and related side effects are the factors that can restrain the market growth. Chemotherapy is extensively exploited for the therapeutics of the uterine sarcoma. Some of the side effects of the chemotherapy are inclusive of hair loss, anemia, reduced fertility, and others.

The market for global uterine sarcoma is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Key players

Pfizer Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

FMC Corporation

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Segmentation

The global uterine sarcoma market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy, hysterectomy, and others. The chemotherapy segment is sub-segmented into dacarbazine, docetaxel, doxorubicin, and others. The hormone therapy segment is sub segmented into progestins, aromatase inhibitors, and others.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into uterine leiomyosarcoma (LMS), endometrial stromal sarcoma (ESS), undifferentiated sarcoma, and others.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorised into sampling & testing, imaging tests, and others. The sampling & testing segmented is sub-segmented into endometrial biopsy, dilation and curettage, cystoscopy and proctoscopy, and others. The imaging tests segment is sub segmented into transvaginal ultrasound, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography scan, and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes research organization, and others.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is also regarded to be the fastest growing market. Increasing awareness for women health and growing healthcare sector are the major drivers for the market growth within the region. Moreover, the presence of the developing countries like the India and China within the region fuels the market growth. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, the Indian healthcare sector was one of the fastest growing industries in India and is expected to advance at a CAGR of 22.87% from 2015-2020.

America dominates the global uterine sarcoma market owing to increasing adoption of new technologies and huge patient population. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and presence of a developed healthcare sector within the region fuels the market growth.

Europe is the second largest market for uterine sarcoma owing to rising research and development in healthcare sector and huge patient population. By region, Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The presence of developed economies like France, Germany, Italy have made the Western Europe to lead the market within the region. On the other hand, Eastern Europe is the fastest growing region in Europe.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global uterine sarcoma market due to presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region. Majority of the market of Middle & Africa region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the economies like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar within the region.

