2019 Global Home Textile Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced "Global Home Textile Market" report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Home Textile Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players
Home Textile is a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.
Scope of the Global Home Textile Market Report
This report focuses on the Home Textile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
China is the largest supplier of Home Textile, with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.
Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of Home Textile.
The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of Home Textile, enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.
The Home Textiles product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Home Textile industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of Home Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
The worldwide market for Home Textile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 170500 million US$ in 2024, from 142000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Home Textile Market Segment by Manufacturers
Shaw Industries
Mohawk
Welspun India Ltd
Springs Global
Sunvim
Luolai Home Textile
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Fuanna
Shuixing Home Textile
Mendale Home Textile
Loftex
American Textile
Evezary
Shandong Weiqiao
Beyond Home Textile
Zucchi
GHCL
Veken Elite
Violet Home Textile
Sheridan
WestPoint Home
Franco Manufacturing
Yunus
Lucky Textile
Tevel
Dohia
Global Home Textile Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Home Textile Market Segment by Type
Bedding
Curtain & Blind
Carpet
Towel
Kitchen Linen
Blanket
Global Home Textile Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Family Used
Commercial Used
Some of the Points cover in Global Home Textile Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Home Textile Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Home Textile Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Home Textile Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Home Textile Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Home Textile Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Home Textile Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Home Textile Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
