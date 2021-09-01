2019 Global Home Textile Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Home Textile Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Home Textile Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Shaw IndustriesMohawkWelspun India LtdSprings GlobalSunvimLuolai Home TextileRalph Lauren CorporationFuannaShuixing Home TextileMendale Home TextileLoftexAmerican TextileEvezaryShandong WeiqiaoBeyond Home TextileZucchiGHCLVeken EliteViolet Home TextileSheridanWestPoint HomeFranco ManufacturingYunusLucky TextileTevelDohia)

Home Textile is a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.

Scope of the Global Home Textile Market Report

This report focuses on the Home Textile in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3027323

China is the largest supplier of Home Textile, with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.

Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of Home Textile.

The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of Home Textile, enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.

The Home Textiles product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Home Textile industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of Home Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Home Textile is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 170500 million US$ in 2024, from 142000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-home-textile-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Home Textile Market Segment by Manufacturers

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Welspun India Ltd

Springs Global

Sunvim

Luolai Home Textile

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Fuanna

Shuixing Home Textile

Mendale Home Textile

Loftex

American Textile

Evezary

Shandong Weiqiao

Beyond Home Textile

Zucchi

GHCL

Veken Elite

Violet Home Textile

Sheridan

WestPoint Home

Franco Manufacturing

Yunus

Lucky Textile

Tevel

Dohia

Global Home Textile Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Home Textile Market Segment by Type

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3027323

Global Home Textile Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Family Used

Commercial Used

Some of the Points cover in Global Home Textile Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Home Textile Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Home Textile Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Home Textile Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Home Textile Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Home Textile Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Home Textile Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Home Textile Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019