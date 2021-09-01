2019 Global Industrial UPS Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Industrial UPS Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Industrial UPS Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (EATONEmersonSchneider-ElectricABBAEGAmetekS&CGeneral ElectricBenning Power ElectronicToshibaBorriFalcon ElectricDelta GreentechSocomec)

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is an electrical System that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source fails. UPS systems provide a measure of insurance and security for the user who is concerned about data loss and hardware failures caused by power disturbances. A UPS differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will provide near-instantaneous protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitors, or flywheels.

Scope of the Global Industrial UPS Market Report

This report focuses on the Industrial UPS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An industrial UPS is an electrical appliance used to provide power backup to a load during a power breakdown. These industrial UPS provide instantaneous power backup by ensuring continuous power supply from energy stored in batteries. Industrial UPS are widely deployed for continuous power supply in various industries such as the petroleum industry, chemical industry and electric power industry.

EATON, Emerson and Schneider-Electric, captured the top three revenue share spots in the Industrial UPS market in 2015. EATON dominated with 19.36% revenue share, followed by Emerson with 18.61% revenue share and Schneider-Electric with 18.38% revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Industrial UPS will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be 158149 Units.

Applications of the Industrial UPS are concentrated on Petroleum Industry, Chemical Industry, Electric Power Industry, with total 83.45 percent market share in 2015. In term of the classifications segment, products AC Industrial UPS are the most output and the production market share in 2015 is 64.09%, but the growth rate is getting lower.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Industrial UPS brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Industrial UPS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 3410 million US$ in 2024, from 2230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Industrial UPS Market Segment by Manufacturers

EATON

Emerson

Schneider-Electric

ABB

AEG

Ametek

S&C

General Electric

Benning Power Electronic

Toshiba

Borri

Falcon Electric

Delta Greentech

Socomec

Global Industrial UPS Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Industrial UPS Market Segment by Type

DC Industrial UPS

AC Industrial UPS

Global Industrial UPS Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Electric Power Industry

Light Industry

Some of the Points cover in Global Industrial UPS Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Industrial UPS Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Industrial UPS Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Industrial UPS Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Industrial UPS Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Industrial UPS Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Industrial UPS Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Industrial UPS Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

