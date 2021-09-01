AC Electric Motors Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global AC Electric Motors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for AC Electric Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the AC Electric Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Siemens AG

Johnson Electric Holdings

General Electric

Nidec

Denso

WEG

Bosch Group

Rockwell Automation

Toshiba International

Emerson Electric

Hitachi

Ametek

Regal Beloit

ARC Systems

Baldor Electric

Allied Motion Technologies

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Induction Motor

Synchronous Motor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction

Power Industry

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe AC Electric Motors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of AC Electric Motors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of AC Electric Motors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the AC Electric Motors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the AC Electric Motors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, AC Electric Motors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe AC Electric Motors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

