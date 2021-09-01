Anaerobic Digestion Equipment Market Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Biological and chemical wastes are generated in huge volumes across the globe on daily basis, management and safe disposal of this waste is one of the top priorities of municipal corporations and industries. Several processes are implemented by government and manufacturers to reduce this waste, such process include aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, etc.

Anaerobic digestion process is one of the key processes utilized to treat sewage and biodegradable waste yielding into generation of biogas which is combusted to generate heat and electricity. Anaerobic digestion is a biological process in which all the micro-organisms break down the matter into the biodegradable material in the absence of oxygen and in presence of nitrogen. This anaerobic digestion process involves several equipment for carrying out its process including digester tank to produce biogas, pH controller to maintain the desired pH level, digester pump to recirculate the mixture, etc. The growth in demand for anaerobic digestion equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to create more opportunities in the near future owing to relatively high population density than other regions.

Market Dynamics: Anaerobic Digestion Equipment

The global anaerobic digestion equipment market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the coming assessment period. On the basis of reports published by the government of respective regions, the anaerobic digestion equipment market has already witnessed lucrative demand over the past few years. Currently, the market is expected to boost, owing to increasing usage in industrial & commercial application. Significant share of demand for anaerobic digestion equipment arises from the industrial sector, who utilize anaerobic digestion equipment for wastewater and heat generation purpose. The market for anaerobic digestion equipment is further is anticipated to grow owing to its increasing application in chemical and pharmaceutical end-use industries, etc., where the use of these anaerobic digestion equipment is essential to ensure safety standards.

In addition, the growth factor of the anaerobic digestion equipment market is rising demand from industrial, commercial and residential sectors. Key manufacturers are planning to introduce innovative technology to cater to this demand with a wide range of equipment series. This can also serve as an opportunity for key manufacturers to introduce anaerobic digestion equipment in the market on a large scale. New designs with sensors, single tank solutions, and other related components are key trends identified in the anaerobic digestion equipment market

Anaerobic Digestion Equipment Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component, anaerobic digestion equipment Market can be segmented as follows

pH Control Equipment

Anaerobic Digestion Tank

Anaerobic Digestion Pump

Anaerobic Digestion Biogas Holder

Other

On the basis of application, anaerobic digestion tank Market can be segmented as follows

Municipal Water

Domestic Sewage

Industrial Wastewater

Agriculture Waste

On the basis of end use industry, anaerobic digestion tank Market can be segmented as follows

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverages

Other Industrial

Regional Outlook: Anaerobic Digestion Equipment Market

On the basis of industrial growth, in the recent past, Western Europe, North America, and Japan have dominated the anaerobic digestion equipment market owing to lucrative demand in various industrial and commercial sectors. However, over the past couple of years, the anaerobic digestion equipment market has witnessed substantial demand from developing countries of Asia Pacific region. Emerging economies, which are exhibiting lucrative growth prospects for manufacturers and investors are growing significantly in terms of GDP are projected to act as loci of the anaerobic digestion equipment market growth.

On the basis of the country, China, India, ASEAN region, and Mexico are anticipated to offer lucrative demand for anaerobic digestion equipment in the coming forecast period. Whereas, North America and European countries such as the U.S., Canada, EU- Members (Germany, France, Italy, Spain,) are projected to grow at a relatively moderate rate. Key manufacturers are interested to equip their production units with high-end safety especially for wastewater treatment. This is anticipated to act as a catalyst for the growth of anaerobic digestion equipment market over the assessment period.

