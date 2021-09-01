Anti Crystallizing Agents Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain

Market Definition and Introduction

Undesired crystallization of products in the food & beverages, pharmaceutical & other industries deteriorates product quality by reducing product texture, taste, whipping properties, flavoring impact, air bubble stability and many other vital product characteristics. Anti crystallizing agents are substances which are added to products especially in the food & beverages industry, to prevent undesired crystallization of foods, beverages, or even water used in processes of these industries. For instance, glucose liquids are a type of anti crystallizing agents. They are obtained by the hydrolysis of starch in which the long-chain carbohydrate molecules are broken down into series of low molecular weight carbohydrates. When spray-dried, they can be used in an even more comprehensive range of anti crystallizing applications. The anti crystallizing property of glucose liquids render them suitable for use in the manufacture of cough syrups, which have increased viscosity and enhanced mouth feel with no unwarranted escalation of sweetness. In this application, taste masking, as well as tailored rheology and flow properties, all play a vital role in delivery of the pharmaceutical components. The addition of an anti crystallizing agent delays crystal formation which indirectly improves the clarity of the oil or any product to which the agent is added. Besides, the addition of an anti crystallizing agent does not influence the Peroxide Value (PV) of an oil. Furthermore, high quality anti crystallizing agents neither introduce any specific or additional flavor to the main product, nor do they stop slowing down the undesired development & growth of crystals.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6839

Considering these important aspects of applications of anti crystallizing agents, the study of the anti-crystallizing agents market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of physical form, the anti crystallizing agents market is segmented as follows:

Solid crystal anti crystallizing agents

Liquid solution anti crystallizing agents

On the basis of application, the anti crystallizing agents market is segmented as follows:

Anti crystallizing process for palm oil

Anti crystallizing process for ice creams

Anti crystallizing process for sugar

Other applications

Key Trends, Drivers

Manufacturers of anti crystallizing agents have been focusing on implementing specific branding and marketing strategies to develop a brand image of their anti crystallizing agent products. This has been a part of achieving their strategic objectives to effectively advertise & market the product quality and enhanced features, to gain competitive advantage in an intensely competitive food & beverages industry. This, of course, is apart from their collaborative strategy they adopt with regard to partnering with distributors & suppliers to ensure an effective volume sales, by leveraging the latter’s expertise in specific geographies or product segments. Furthermore, regulatory compliance pertaining to product compositions mandated by national & international food & drug regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) needs to be met by anti crystallizing agent manufacturers. This in turn, has been increasing the onus on manufacturers, with regard to conforming to legislative statutes.

Major research & development investments for new anti crystallizing agent product development, however, have been a prerogative of the large, financially sound manufacturers. For instance, the development of modified poly glycerol esters (PGEs) is an example. PGEs have demonstrated that crystal phase properties that are more conducive to the formation of very stable gel network structures, translate into substantially high performance as an anti crystallizing agent in the vegetable oil, biodiesel and oleo chemical industries. Also, manufacturers have been providing consultation in the form of recommended application methods with regard to use of anti crystallizing agents, for augmenting customer satisfaction. These factors are expected to drive the market growth of the anti crystallizing agent market, at a worldwide level.

Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the anti crystallizing agents market are as follows:

Cargill, Incorporated

I. Famar S.A.

Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn Bhd

Shandong Futaste Co.

Star Chem FZE

Roquette

D. Navkar Bio-chem Private Limited

Fine Organics

BMSG

Download Regional Data @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6839