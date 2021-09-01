Automotive Engine Oil Coolers Market Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain

Engine oil overheating has severe consequences, including damaged components, higher internal oil leakage, and risk of cavitation, which underscore the importance of automotive engine oil coolers. Choosing the right automotive engine oil cooler can help ensure efficient and safer operation of vehicles. Further, rising concerns about vehicle safety among consumers has resulted in end-users becoming more conscious while making a purchase. Growing awareness about the importance of maintaining temperature balance in hydraulic systems in automobiles with efficient automotive engine oil coolers is contributing to the growth of the automotive engine oil coolers market. Manufacturers in the automotive engine oil coolers market are introducing automotive engine oil coolers with better heat rejection capacities in extreme conditions to gain competitive advantages in the market. Market players are modifying their business strategies depending on the consumer demand for automotive engine oil coolers based on their mode of operation and use in specific types of vehicles.

Adopting advanced manufacturing processes to improve the heat transfer mechanism to maximize the reliability of automotive engine oil coolers is emerging as a popular trend in the automotive engine oil coolers market. Additionally, reducing maintenance cost and maintaining competitive prices of automotive engine oil coolers continue to be the primary business strategies of stakeholders in the automotive engine oil coolers market. Manufacturers in the automotive engine oil coolers market are focusing on introducing different design versions and mounting variants of automotive engine oil coolers to meet consumer specifications. Making available innovative designs and a diversified product range in automotive engine oil coolers is expected to remain a dominant trend in the automotive engine oil coolers market in the foreseeable future.

Automotive Engine Oil Coolers Market: Introduction

Automotive engine oil coolers are mainly equipped in the vehicles that haul heavy items and goes off-road. They are important engine accessories which help the engine oil to cool during combustion process. The automotive engine oil coolers perform the act of cooling the engine oil through a series of tubing where the oil temperature is usually reduced by 30 degrees as compared to the process of natural cooling through ambient air. The Automotive Engine Oil Coolers are generally of two types namely, oil-to-water and oil-to-air.

In a typical oil-to-water oil cooling system, the hot oil from the engine is passed through a heat exchanger where the coolant is supplied to absorb the heat from the oil. The cooled oil is then fed back to engine through bypass valve. In the case of oil-to-air cooling systems, the oil is cooled with the means of fresh air through a small radiator. This kind of system is generally fit in front of the radiator prioritizing the engine oil over coolant.

Automotive Engine Oil Coolers Market: Dynamics

Automotive Engine Oil Coolers are being preferred by most fleet operators such as logistics agents, cab service providers, ambulances and the other fleet maintainers where the vehicles are operational for longer hours. This is due to the fact that longer operation of vehicles will certainly require an oil cooling system installed so as to ensure minimal loss in operations. This can be considered as a driving factor for the automotive engine oil coolers market.

A new trend observed in the engine oil coolers market is the increasing awareness among the vehicle owners in this regard which has influenced them to install an oil cooling system as such. The market is anticipated to see a bright fortune for itself as the demand for new oil coolers is expected to boost up among the end users. The global engine oil coolers market is also anticipated to gain opportunities through replacements and aftermarket services. Although the market looks promising, due to smaller ratio of off-road vehicles manufactured in comparison with on-road vehicles, the growth of the market is anticipated to be moderate.

Automotive Engine Oil Coolers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of operation, the Global Automotive Engine Oil Coolers Market can be segmented into:

Oil-to-water

Oil-to-air

On the basis of construction, the Global Automotive Engine Oil Coolers Market can be segmented into:

Shell & tube

Brazed Plate

On the basis of End Users, the Global Automotive Engine Oil Coolers Market can be segmented into:

Fleet Owners

Commute Buses

Logistic Trucks

Off-Road & Heavy Duty Vehicles

Automotive Engine Oil Coolers Market: Regional Outlook

The Automotive Engine Oil Coolers market portrays good potential in all the developed and developing regions. However, due to lack of awareness, the product is anticipated to grow at slow pace in MEA and parts of APAC. The market is anticipated to grow strong in the regions like North America, Latin America and Europe. Developed countries like U.S, Canada, Europe, Australia & New Zealand, Japan and China are anticipated to project higher growth rates as compared to the rest. India on the other hand foresees good fortune for the market.

Automotive Engine Oil Coolers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Automotive Engine Oil Coolers Market are:

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Dana Limited.

PWR Performance Products

Thermex Ltd

Mishimoto Automotive

Modine Manufacturing

MAHLE

flex-a-lite

CARDONE Industries

TitanX Engine Cooling

Setrab

