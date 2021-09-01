Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters Market New Technology Growth and Trends 2018-2028
Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters are an electronic devices used to convert battery’s DC power supply into alternating current (AC) to operate electronic devices such as infotainment system, mobile phone charger and others. Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters also allow power electrical equipment away from normal main power for safety concern. Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters is connected vehicle’s battery through the electrical wire. With the help of Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters vehicle’s power supply is increased from 12 volt to 230 volt alternating current, thus allow to user to operate electrical or electronic device carefully at a distance from standard main power. One of the prominent features of Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters are they can constantly change their polarity and continuously supply the electric current one way over the circuit. The whole polarity process repeats with in approximately 60 second.
Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters Market: Dynamics
Rapid electrification in automotive vehicle is projected to ramp up the global Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market over the forecast period. Moreover, rise in a number of travelling which required electronic devices such as infotainment system is projected to enrich the demand of Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of electronic devices or technologies such as drive-by-wire, GPS, collision sensor are also anticipated to drive the global Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market during the slated time period. Moreover, electric vehicle is considered as fully electric which in turn, rise the demand of Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market during the overcast period.
Growing popularity of electric vehicles is considered as one of the prominent trends in the global Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market.
Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters Market: Segmentation
The global Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market can be segmented on the basis of step vehicle type, power range, and sales channel
On the basis of vehicle type, global Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market can be segmented as:
- Passenger car
- Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters for Compact
- Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters for Mid-size
- Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters for Luxury
- Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters for SUV
- Commercial Vehicle
- Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters for LCV
- Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters for HCV
On the basis of power range, global Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market can be segmented as:
- Less than 100 W Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters
- 100 W to 150 W Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters
- More than 150 W Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters
On the basis of sales channel, global Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market can be segmented as:
- OEM for Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters
- OES for Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters
- IAM for Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters
Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters Market: Regional Outlook
Western Europe is expected to be dominate in the global Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market owing to rising automotive vehicle fleet coupled with increasing installation of electrical gadgets in the vehicles over the forecast period. North America is projected to grow with substantial growth rate in the global Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market owing to leading automotive car makers such as General Motors and Ford Motor are highly focused to enhance battery power’s output by the use of electronics devices. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with considerable grow rate in the global Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market due to increasing number of rental cab services which uses GPS, telematics system and increasing production of passenger cars over the forecast period.
Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters Market: Key Participant
Some of the market participants in the Automotive on board AC-DC power inverters market identified across the value chain:
- Eaton Corporation
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION
- Continental AG
- Lear Corporation
- DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
- Samlex America Inc.