Big Data Analytics in Transportation Market 2019: Development Trends, Driving Factors, Restraints, Opportunities 2019-2025

Global Big Data Analytics in Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Big Data Analytics in Transportation Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Big data analytics involves examination of large and varied data sets to help organizations make more informed business decisions. Further, the introduction of big data analytics in transportation industry has increased the efficiency of data management and predictive modeling.

The market report pegs the global Big Data Analytics in Transportation market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Big Data Analytics in Transportation market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Big Data Analytics in Transportation market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Big Data Analytics in Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data Analytics in Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Qlik Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

SAP SE

Oracle

Splunk

Hewlett-Packard

Teradata

Cloudera

Tableau Software Market size by Product –

Software

Services

Market size by End User/Applications –

Customer Analytics and Loyalty Marketing

Customer and Pricing Optimization

Predictive Maintenance Analytics

Others

Investment

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Big Data Analytics in Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Big Data Analytics in Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

