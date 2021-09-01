Biopreservation 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.43% and Forecast to 2023
Biopreservation Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global bio preservation market to grow at a CAGR of 12.43% during the period 2017-2021.
Bio preservation is a process that uses effective storage techniques to preserve the indigenous functionality and integrity of cells, tissues, and organs at different temperatures for an extended period. Earlier, in the field of tissue engineering, cell and tissue transplantation, and genetic engineering, and preserving of engineered cells and tissues with functional viability in an external environment is a major challenge.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bio preservation market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of bio preservation systems.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Bio Preservation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BioLife Solutions
• Merck Millipore
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• VWR
Other prominent vendors
• BioCision
• CESCA THERAPEUTICS
• Biomatrica
• Brooks Automation
• Core Dynamics
• CUSTOM BIOGENIC SYSTEMS
• Lifeline Scientific
• Helmer Scientific
• So-Low Environmental Equipment
• Princeton CryoTech
Market driver
• Increasing expenditure on R&D
Market challenge
• Improper Infrastructure
Market trend
• Growing demand for personalized medicine
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation by application
- Global biopreservation market by application
- Global biopreservation market by biobank
- Global biopreservation market by regenerative medicine
- Global biopreservation market by drug discovery
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
- Global biopreservation market by end-users
- Life science and healthcare facilities
- Research laboratories
- Others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Global biopreservation market by geography
- Biopreservation market in Americas
- Biopreservation market in EMEA
- Biopreservation market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Growing demand for personalized medicine
- Increase in outsourcing activities
- Trend of room temperature storage technology
- Emerging role of biopreserving agents
Continued……
