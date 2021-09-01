Blackcurrant Powder Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook Blackcurrant, scientifically known as as Ribes Nigrum, is a blackberry. Attributing to its medicinal benefits, blackcurrant has been witnessing strong demand across regions such as Northern and Central Asia and Northern Europe. Blackcurrant berries are dried and ground to obtain blackcurrant powder, which is commonly used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages, owing to its distinctive taste. Blackcurrant powder can be sprinkled over smoothies, teas, yogurts, oatmeal or even desserts to impart a unique flavor. Blackcurrant powder is rich in nutrients and carries all the nutrition of a blackcurrant; thus, it is increasingly being preferred by consumers as a flavoring agent.

The market for fruit powders has been witnessing significant growth, which has been providing positive impetus to the blackcurrant powder market. With increasing awareness of food ingredients among consumers, the demand for natural and healthy ingredients has been growing. Customers are preferring natural ingredients over conventional ones, which in turn is driving the demand for blackcurrant powder as it serves as a great alternative in imparting a natural and healthy blackcurrant flavor to any food or beverage.

Blackcurrant Powder is tagged as a ‘Super-Food’ as it offers a Balance of Nutrition, Taste & Health Benefits Blackcurrant has been labeled as a ‘super-food’ and is trending in the food and beverage market, owing to its versatile health benefits. In terms of nutrition, taste and favor, blackcurrant powder is at par with fresh blackcurrant fruit. In fact, if offers added advantages over the fresh fruit as it can be stored and preserved for longer periods of time, unlike the fruit. Not only is blackcurrant powder a delicious addition to diet, but it also offers health benefits. Nutritionally, blackcurrant powder is known to have calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and vitamin C. It has also been proved as an extremely good food source for better vision. Blackcurrant powder can also beat other fruit powders available in the market in terms of antioxidant content. Thus, consumers are increasingly preferring blackcurrant powder, owing to its health and nutritional benefits.

Blackcurrant Powder Market: Segmentation On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been segmented as:Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical,

On the basis of the nature of production, the market has been segmented as:Conventional, Organic, On the basis of packaging, the market has been segmented as:Plastic Jar, Glass Jar, Packet, On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been segmented as:Supermarket, Specialty Store,Grocery store, Online retailers, Others

Market Participants Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global blackcurrant powder market are FutureCeuticals, Connoils, Waitaki Biosciences, LYO FOOD GmbH, New Zealand Pharmaceuticals Limited and CropPharms, LLC.

Global Blackcurrant Powder Market: Key Developments The applications of blackcurrant powder are not restricted to flavoring agents in the food and beverage market. It is also used in cosmetics and pharmaceutical markets, among several others. Research and development is underway to uncover the new and innovative uses of blackcurrant powder. For instance, Active Micro Technologies, a research-oriented company, in order to create effective and natural antimicrobials with new formulations and innovative applications, has developed PhytoCide Black Currant Powder. The aim and science behind this blackcurrant powder was the isolation of phytochemicals from blackcurrant in the form of blackcurrant powder. This blackcurrant powder can be used as an antimicrobial agent in cosmetic and personal care products.

Developments and expansion are also underway in Europe for blackcurrant production. New and modernized techniques are being implemented to improve blackcurrant production. Better farming is increasing the availability of blackcurrant in the market, which in turn is leading to the growth of the blackcurrant powder market.

Opportunities for Market Participants The blackcurrant powder market is pegged to have great opportunities for growth on the backdrop of the incorporation of new and advanced technologies for blackcurrant extraction and processing. Such technologies are expected to reduce the production cost of blackcurrant powder as well the additional expenditures faced by manufacturers. Also, the implementation of organic farming for organic blackcurrant powder can help manufacturers follow the global trend of organic products. In addition, selling blackcurrant powder products with labels such as Non-GMO, Vegan, Organic and others that help depict the production story of blackcurrant powder are expected to help increase sales in the market.

