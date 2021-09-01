Cabin Air Heater Market Growth, Demand and Technology Research 2018-2028

The main function of cabin air heater is to absorb heat generated by engine and suspension systems and supply in passenger compartment and cargo compartment in order to maintain desired temperature. Generally, cabin air heater is installed under the floors of the vehicle and in boats it is installed at the port locker. Everyday tons of merchandise are transported form one place to another place which requires fresh air at optimal temperature where a Cabin air heater serves the required purpose. Cabin air heater is also installed in the boat at the port locker. Fresh air is being drawn from the cockpit with warm air outlets in the cabins, heads and saloon with the exhaust fitted above the waterline in the stern. On the basis of use, the cabin air heater can also be switched on or off for recirculating the air from the inside of the vehicle, or draw in fresh air. Cabin air heater is using mostly used in cold countries, hilly areas or mountain regions where generally temperature is in negative or very low.

Cabin Air Heater Market: Dynamics

Rising e-commerce in logistics coupled with growth of food services and catering are projected to drive the global cabin air heater market over the forecast period. Factors such as low fuel consumption, fast and easy installation, ease in check default components are likely to ramp up the demand and also expected to enrich the aftermarket segment of cabin air heater in the globe. Government regulation pertaining to installation and design of cabin air heater such as CARB and EPA is projected to drive the global cabin air heater market over the forecast period.

High initial cost owing to cabin air heater requires high quality temperature sensors such as altitude sensor and multi control sensors can augment the cabin air heater’s price, which in turn, can hamper the cabin air heater market over the forecast period. Moreover, HVAC (Heating, ventilation and air conditioning is expected to be a prominent technology which is using currently, anticipated to hamper the global cabin air heater market in the coming years.

Leading cabin air heater manufacturers are focusing to enhance the heat output supply of cabin air heater. Furthermore, cabin air heater manufacturers such as Webasto are also developing wireless operated cabin air heater which can also operates through mobile apps.

Since, cabin air heater is operated by vehicle’s fuel and does not require any extra accessories or equipment to operate it. Thereby, cabin air heater is representing high potential for electric vehicle in the forecast period. For instance, in September 2017, BorgWarner Inc. announced that it will supply cabin heating technology for new electric vehicles.

Cabin Air Heater Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, global Cabin Air Heater market can be segmented as:

Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV)

Commercial Vehicle (CV) Light Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



On the basis of fuel type, global Cabin Air Heater market can be segmented as:

Diesel powered cabin air heater

Gasoline (Petrol) powered cabin air heater

On the basis of application, global cabin air heater market can be segment as:

Automotive

Others (Marine & Aircraft)

On the basis of sales channel, global Cabin Air Heater market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Cabin Air Heater Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is projected to dominate in the global cabin air heater market owing to high demand and rising disposal income over the forecast period. Italy, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and other are considered as cold country in Europe and anticipated to contribute significant share in the global cabin air heater market over the forecast period. CIS countries (Kazakhstan) are expected to contribute considerable share in the cabin air heater market over the slated time period. North America is projected to be a prominent market for cabin air heater owing to rising logistics transportation in U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to account for minor share in the global cabin air heater market over the overcast period.

Cabin Air Heater Market: Key Participant

Global cabin air heater market is highly consolidated. Therefore, limited players are in the market. Although, some of the market participants in the Cabin Air Heater market identified across the value chain: