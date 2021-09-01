CAR RENTAL AND LEASING MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL BUSINESS OVERVIEW, INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks.

Improving economic conditions, stability, growth of tourism and investment in travel infrastructure are expected to be the dominant factors of the growth in Middle East car rental industry.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Car Rental and Leasing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Car Rental and Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Offline Access

Mobile Application

Segmentation by application:

Intercity

Intracity

On-Airport

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3455716-2018-2023-global-car-rental-and-leasing-market-report-status-and-outlook

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Localiza-Rent a Car

Eco Rent a Car

The Hertz

Europcar

Al Futtaim

GlobalCARS

Sixt

Avis Budget

Carzonrent

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Car Rental and Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Car Rental and Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Car Rental and Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Car Rental and Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Car Rental and Leasing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Car Rental and Leasing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Offline Access

2.2.2 Mobile Application

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Car Rental and Leasing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Car Rental and Leasing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Intercity

2.4.2 Intracity

2.4.3 On-Airport

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Car Rental and Leasing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Car Rental and Leasing by Players

3.1 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Car Rental and Leasing Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Car Rental and Leasing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Localiza-Rent a Car

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Car Rental and Leasing Product Offered

11.1.3 Localiza-Rent a Car Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Localiza-Rent a Car News

11.2 Eco Rent a Car

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Car Rental and Leasing Product Offered

11.2.3 Eco Rent a Car Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Eco Rent a Car News

11.3 The Hertz

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Car Rental and Leasing Product Offered

11.3.3 The Hertz Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 The Hertz News

11.4 Europcar

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Car Rental and Leasing Product Offered

11.4.3 Europcar Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Europcar News

11.5 Al Futtaim

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Car Rental and Leasing Product Offered

11.5.3 Al Futtaim Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Al Futtaim News

11.6 GlobalCARS

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Car Rental and Leasing Product Offered

11.6.3 GlobalCARS Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 GlobalCARS News

11.7 Sixt

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Car Rental and Leasing Product Offered

11.7.3 Sixt Car Rental and Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Sixt News

11.8 Avis Budget

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Car Rental and Leasing Pr

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3455716-2018-2023-global-car-rental-and-leasing-market-report-status-and-outlook

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com