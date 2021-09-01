Chromatography Systems Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth By 2022

Chromatography Systems Market – Overview

The chromatography systems market is growing mainly due to increase in R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the chromatography systems market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2022).

Chromatography is a laboratory technique which enables us easy and efficient separation of the mixture of the essential particles and the chemical compounds. Chromatography system is designed in such a way that the mixture of compounds is dissolved in a fluid which is called as a mobile phase. Fluid carries mixture through a different material which is called as stationary phase.

Notably, rising research and development expenditure is the primary driver for chromatography systems market. In the year of 2016, the R&D expenditure in the Pharmaceutical Industry was EUR 35000 million, suggested by European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the per capita national health expenditures in 2015 was amounted to be USD 9,990 and total national health expenditure was USD 3.2 trillion. It is also reported that out of total national health expenditures in the US, prescription drugs 10.1% share.

Other push factors such as, technological advancements in instrumentation, government investments in academics and life sciences, therapeutic conversion to new biological entities, increasing application in Life Science and Biotechnological Industry are also fuelling the growth of the market.

Currently wide range of industries such as Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries, academic hospitals, research laboratories, agriculture industries and others as of now utilize Liquid chromatography Instruments in the distinguishing proof of a synthetic element with helpful potential and the dispatch and routine utilization of other chemicals. Government investments have increased in the last few years for academic and life science industries which are the major source of revenue for the chromatography instruments manufacturers, also contributing to the growth of the overall market.

Growth in generics and CROs due to increasing demand for drug development and new convenient methods developments have also led to increase the market growth. Generics market is expected to account for more than 80% of pharmaceutical market in coming years, hence increasing the demand for the chromatography systems.

Despite these drivers, high cost of systems, and stringent government policies and regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market. The developing market due to high cost are not using the technique which made the technique unavailable for the potential segments. Also the developing countries which are considered to be the major growth regions, due to high cost are considering other cheap options then an automated instruments and are shifted towards the normal conventional cheap techniques.

Chromatography Systems Market – Competitive Analysis

Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (UK), Roche Diagnostics Limited (US), Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), GL Sciences Inc. (Japan), JASCO (US), Novasep Holding S.A.S. (France), O.I. Corporation (US), PAC L.P. (US), Pall Corporation (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Phenomenex Inc. (US), QUADREX CORPORATION (US), Siemens Industry Inc. (US), Apex Chromatography Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the chromatography systems market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

The Chromatography Systems market is currently dominated by various players. Due to rising research and development expenditure various existing and new marketers are continuously coming up with advanced systems. The global chromatography systems market is currently dominated by numerous players.

Phenomenex is one of them by holding a strong share in the market. The company is founded in 1982, and headquartered in Torrance, California, U.S. The company is involved in the research, development and manufacture of separation sciences products – with a focus on chromatography. On March 21, 2017, The company expanded Kinetex F5 (Pentafluorophenyl) HPLC and UHPLC Core-Shell product Line to 5 µm for Preparative LC. Kinetex F5 is a robust PFP core-shell phase that overcomes reproducibility and performance limitations of other PFP and F5 products on the market and significantly decreases method development time with its dynamic and responsive chemical functionality. On February 9, 2016, Phenomenex Expanded Chiral Screening and Separation Power through New Lux 3µm Amylose-1 Chiral Columns. These high-efficiency Lux polysaccharide columns are ideal for HPLC, UHPLC and SFC chiral screening and analysis scalability from analytical work to preparative purification is seamless.

Agilent Technology is another renowned market player that provides analytical instruments, software, services and consumables for the complete laboratory workflow. On March 8, 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched New Research-Grade Triple Quadrupole LC/MS System to expand its portfolio of scientific instruments.

