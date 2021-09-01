Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Snapshot: Key Players, Types, Applications, Sector 2019-2025

Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Cloud Backup and Recovery Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Increasing focus on reducing IT expenditure drives the global cloud backup & recovery software market. Moreover, rising demand for cloud based services across several industry verticals and growing backup requirements of enterprises drives the growth of the global cloud backup & recovery software market. However, latency in data retrieval and interruptions as well as storage management and securing backups are expected to impede the market growth. Increasing adoption of these solutions among SMEs and emergence of new trends such as Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), IoT in the market is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

The market report pegs the global Cloud Backup and Recovery market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Cloud Backup and Recovery market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Cloud Backup and Recovery market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Backup and Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Backup and Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

Commvault

IBM

Dell EMC

CA Technologies

Symantec

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard

Actifio Market size by Product –

Private

Public

Hybrid

Market size by End User/Applications –

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Backup and Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Backup and Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size

2.2 Cloud Backup and Recovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Backup and Recovery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Backup and Recovery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Backup and Recovery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Backup and Recovery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

