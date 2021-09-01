COLD, COUGH AND SORE THROAT REMEDIES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The common cold, also known simply as a cold, is a viral infectious disease of the upper respiratory tract that primarily affects the nose. The throat, sinuses, and larynx may also be affected. Signs and symptoms may appear less than two days after exposure to the virus. A cough is a sudden and often repetitively occurring, protective reflex, which helps to clear the large breathing passages from fluids, irritants, foreign particles and microbes.

Oral syrups segment is the most attractive segment in the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market, with attractiveness index of 1.5 over the forecast period.

The global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Reckitt Benckiser

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Bayer

AstraZeneca

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer

Prestige Brands

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Antihistamines

Expectorants

Bronchodilators

Decongestants

Antibiotics

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

