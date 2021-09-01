Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis

Continuously Variable Transmission Market: Introduction:

Continuously Variable Transmission allows the vehicle’s engine to run for a range of vehicle speeds at its most efficient revolutions per minute (RPM). Unlike automatic transmission and manual gearbox, continuously variable transmission does not offer fixed gear ratios to ensure maximum fuel efficiency during the drive. Furthermore, no shifting of gears offering smooth transmission changes, compact design, and large gear ratio leading to low fuel consumption are some of the factors which are expected to drive the global continuously variable transmission market. Moreover, attainment of maximum speed at low engine speeds, leading to fuel saving, and efficient ploughing drive with precise work of the power take off are the advantages of a continuously variable transmission over conventional transmissions. Of the two type of transmissions, chain-driven transmission are considered suitable for passenger cars and are popularly used to attain maximum speed at low engine speeds. Other significant features of continuously variable transmission such as small size, low weight, and fewer moving parts over conventional transmission is further estimated to spur the continuously variable transmission market growth. As the continuously variable transmission are now replacing manual and automatic transmission, the OEMs such as Toyota, Honda, Audi, among others are introducing new belt-and-pulley transmission as the standard equipment for their car range due to 10 to 15% better gas mileage and 30-40% reduction in friction.

Continuously Variable Transmission Market: Dynamics:

Compact and cost-efficient design, optimized performance, and better driving dynamics due to no interruptions to tractive power are some of the factors which are estimated to drive the global continuously variable transmission market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for environmental friendly technologies, efficient transmission options, and low emissions along with fuel efficiency are other driving factors in the global continuously variable transmission market over the forecast period. Moreover, no moving parts due to absence of gears for creating gear ratios in a continuously variable transmission require low maintenance and better durability is further expected to enhance the global continuously variable transmission market during the next decade.

Unlike step-type automatic transmission (AT) which have friction plates with paper or cellulose friction material, continuously variable transmission employ steel-to-steel interface requiring high film strength, strong wear protection, and friction properties, which is expected to hamper the growth of global continuously variable transmission market. Furthermore, lack of power handling as compared to conventional transmission and requirement of high cost transmission fluids are further expected to hinder the growth of global continuously variable transmission market during the forecast period.

Continuously Variable Transmission Market: Segmentation:

Global continuously variable transmission market can be segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, and application

On the basis of product type, global continuously variable transmission market is segmented into:

Chain-driven Transmission

Belt-and-pulley Transmission

On the basis of vehicle type, global continuously variable transmission is segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others (Tractors, etc.)

On the basis of application, global continuously variable transmission is segmented into:

Upto 1.5 L

5 L to 3.0 L

Above 3.0 L

Continuously Variable Transmission Market: Region-wise Outlook:

The popularity of continuously variable transmission across the globe highly depend upon the consumer preferences and how local legislations are influencing engine capacity and vehicle size. Japan has adopted continuously variable transmission technology earlier due to better suitability of simple CVT with limited torque capacity. Furthermore, increasing automotive industry in Asia Pacific, majorly in China and India, is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. North America, on the other hand, suffered from high unit costs and poor performance transmission systems earlier, but with the introduction of advanced transmission are estimated to drive the North America growth over the forecast period. Moreover, Europe has witnessed relatively steady growth in the adoption of CVT technology due to improper compliance with engine size and properties, however, with the improvement in the engine construction and designing, re-introduction of the transmission is estimated to trigger the growth in the region.

Continuously Variable Transmission Market: Key Market Participants:

Some of the prominent players in the global continuously variable transmission market are:

TEAM Industries

Schaeffler AG

Endurance Technologies Limited

NIDEC-SHIMPO

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

STEYR

Toyota Motor Corporation

Gaokin Industry Co.,Ltd

General Transmissions

Fallbrook Intellectual Property Company LLC

