Corporate Online Language Learning in China 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.58% and Forecast to 2023

Corporate Online Language Learning in China Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the corporate online language learning market in China to grow at a CAGR of 21.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Online language learning comprises digital content and products that facilitate the learning of languages through ICT tools, which include mobile apps, activities, e-books, games, videos, audio clips, digital software, learning lab equipment, and online language training. The online platform is interactive, allows real-time feedback, and enhances learning processes, as it involves different formats of learning. Among the many languages learned in China, English has emerged as the most preferred language to learn, followed by Japanese and other languages.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the corporate online language learning market in China for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of digital foreign language learning products and services provided by the language learning institutions and online language learning service providers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Corporate Online Language Learning Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• EF Education First

• Hills Learning

• Linguatronics

• Rosetta Stone

Other prominent vendors

• Berlitz

• inlingua International

• iTutorGroup

• LearnCube

• OKpanda

• Transparent Language

Market driver

• Cross-border communications

Market challenge

• High competition from traditional language trainers

Market trend

• Virtual business platform

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Global language learning market

PART 05: Market landscape

Corporate online language learning market in China

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment method

Corporate online language learning market in China by deployment method

On-premise corporate online language learning market in China

Cloud corporate online language learning market in China

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

Corporate online language learning market in China by product

Corporate online language learning market in China by online language learning programs

Corporate online language learning market in China by language learning apps

PART 08: Market segmentation by language

Corporate online language learning market in China by language

Corporate online English language learning market in China

Corporate online Japanese language learning market in China

Corporate online language learning market in China by other languages

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Continued……

