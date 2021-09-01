Costume Jewelry Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2023

​Costume jewelry market has witness increased adoption owing to factors such as increasing prices of gold, silver & other precious gems jewelry, increasing demand for men costume jewelry and availability of wide variety of designs in costume jewelry.

Rise in living standards, and growing fashion consciousness are expected to boost the market growth. Presently, costume jewelry are high in demand among corporate people, working women, teenagers, and working population owing to affordability and increasing demand of men costume jewelry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Costume Jewelry market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 45700 million by 2023, from US$ 30200 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Costume Jewelry business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Costume Jewelry market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2405432

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avon Product Inc.

Buckley London

Swank, Inc.

Cartier

LOUIS VUITTON

DCK Concessions

Billig Jewelers, Inc.

BaubleBar Inc.

Giorgio Armani S.p.A

Stuller, Inc.

The Colibri Group

Stern Com. & Ind. S.A.

Channel S.A.

Yurman Design, Inc.

Gianni Versace S.p.A.

Gucci Group NV

Swarovski Group

PANDORA A/S

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Zara

PRADA

This study considers the Costume Jewelry value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

Necklaces & Chains

Earrings

Rings

Cufflinks & studs

Bracelets

Others (Brooches, etc.)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Retail

Online

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-costume-jewelry-market-growth-2018-2023

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Costume Jewelry consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Costume Jewelry market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Costume Jewelry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Costume Jewelry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Costume Jewelry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Costume Jewelry by Players

4 Costume Jewelry by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Costume Jewelry Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Avon Product Inc.

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.1.3 Avon Product Inc. Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Avon Product Inc. News

12.2 Buckley London

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.2.3 Buckley London Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Buckley London News

12.3 Swank, Inc.

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.3.3 Swank, Inc. Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Swank, Inc. News

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2405432

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]