Coupling Agent (Compatibilizer) for Polypropylene Market Is Progressing Towards A Strong Growth

Market Outlook

Coupling agents can be defined as compounds or a class of high performance additives that create a chemical bond between two different materials, usually organic and inorganic. They are primarily used to enhance the properties of thermoplastic materials & composites. These coupling agents, also referred to as compatibilizers, increase the interfacial adhesion between the two immiscible compounds. These additives enhance the interfacial properties between polar fillers & reinforcements, such as glass, calcium carbonate, metals and other minerals with non-polar polymers, such as polypropylene blends and composites. With the ability to create bonds between polar and non-polar surfaces, compatibilizers are gaining traction as desired additives for the formulation of polymer composites. The adhesion provided by coupling agents brings about significant changes in the physical properties of polypropylene composites, such as better heat resistance, improved durability, improved weather ability, increased water resistance, easy processing and better melt flow characteristics.

Coupling agents for polypropylene are commercially available in three different physical forms, namely liquid, granular and powder. These forms are tailor-made as per consumer needs. All three forms exhibit exceptional compatibility with many resins, polymers and synthetic & natural waxes.

Coupling agents for polypropylene are gaining traction and emerging as some most effective additives in the thermoplastic industry. The primary reasons behind the increase in the penetration and consumption of these specially-formulated coupling agents are efficacy and the attributes that enable the formulation of high-value polymeric products. Furthermore, these Coupling agents for polypropylene find use in a number of applications such as modification of plastic material, formulation of hot melt adhesives, reinforced panels, formulation of inks, paints and coatings and many more. The derived products are further being adopted and utilized in different end user industries such as chemical, electrical, energy, automotive and consumer goods. In the chemical industry, coupling agents are used to improve viscosity during the mixture process. Polypropylene is extensively utilized in the consumer goods industry as it is flexible, lightweight and mechanically stable, which are the primary requisites for consumer goods. Also, PP-based products offer excellent resistance against chemical and harsh weather and therefore, have high penetration in the automotive industry.

With increased R&D activities, major manufacturers are focusing towards the synthesis of coupling agents for polypropylene that can provide increased efficacy in a cost-effective manner. Over the span of the next ten years, new product development and growing implementation of novel technologies to achieve better operating efficiency and productivity are expected to foster an aggressive and competitive market for coupling agents for polypropylene.

Key Insights

The market for coupling agents for polypropylene is estimated to remain progressive as the market registered sizable growth in 2017 in terms of revenue generation and the same development is forecast for the near future. Growth of coupling agents for polypropylene can be attributed to the increased penetration of reinforced thermoplastics in numerous industries. Glass fiber reinforced polypropylene is the material of choice in many end user industries and its high penetration can be attributed to its high performance capabilities, competitive cost, design possibilities and processing advantages. Polypropylene will remain the most consumed thermoplastic across the globe based on its dimensional stability, stiffness and low cost, predominantly in the automotive industry. Apart from the automotive industry, fiber reinforced polypropylene-based products are becoming an integral part of one’s life, from consumer goods to electrical components, there is a dire need for a high performance material that can showcase exceptional properties and stability for long-term operation.

Coupling Agent for Polypropylene Market: Segmentation

On the basis of physical form, the global coupling agents for polypropylene market can be segmented as:

Powder

Granular

Liquid

On the basis of application, the global coupling agents for polypropylene market can be segmented as:

Plastic Modification

Hot Melt Adhesive

Inks, Paints & Coatings

Release Agent

Reinforced Panels



Coupling Agents for Polypropylene Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global coupling agent for polypropylene market are Eastman Chemical Company, Clariant, Honeywell, Mitsui Chemicals, Arkema, Dupont, Addivant, Westlake Chemical Corporation, BYK USA Inc, Ceronas GmbH & Co. KG, PolyGroup Inc., Amoy Coaco Plastic Technology Co. Ltd. and Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd.

