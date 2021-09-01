CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT (CEM) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, IN-DEPTH RESEARCH ON SIZE, TRENDS, EMERGING GROWTH FACTORS AND FORECAST TO 2023
In commerce, customer experience is the product of an interaction between an organization and a customer over the duration of their relationship.
Customer experience is created by the contribution of not only the customers’ values but also by the contribution of the company providing the experience.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Customer Experience Management (CEM) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Customer Experience Management (CEM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Enterprise Feedback Management Software
Speech Analytics
Web Analytics
Other Analytics
Segmentation by application:
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Government
Energy & Utilities
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
IBM
Oracle
Adobe Systems
Nokia Networks
Avaya
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Customer Experience Management (CEM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Customer Experience Management (CEM) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Customer Experience Management (CEM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
