Cyanuric Chloride Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast

Introduction: Cyanuric Chloride Market

Commercially, cyanuric chloride is a well-known organic compound having the chemical formula (NCCl)3 and also referred to as a trimer of cyanogen chloride. Cyanuric chloride is one of the derivatives of 1,3,5,-triazine. On the commercial scale, cyanuric chloride is manufactured mainly by two processes i.e. hydrogen and sodium cyanide processes. In the manufacturing process of cyanuric chloride, both the raw materials are mixed with chlorine. On further polymerization reaction, cyanuric chloride is obtained as a final finished product. Hydrogen cyanide is an effective process for the manufacturing of cyanuric chloride owing to the cheap manufacturing process and low raw material costs as compared to sodium cyanide. Cyanuric chloride of different purity levels is available in the market and consumed for various end-use applications such as lubricants, agrochemicals, additives, paper, textiles, etc. On the basis of opportunity, cyanuric chloride is used as a material of choice for the manufacturing of herbicide atrazine which falls under triazene class pesticides.

Market Dynamics: Cyanuric Chloride Market

The increase in demand for cyanuric chloride is expected to gain traction in the market in various end-use industries. Cyanuric chloride requires lower production costs as compared to its substitutes. It shows significant efficiency and is easy-to-use in any application. Furthermore, the growth of end-use applications, coupled with technological developments is estimated to drive the growth of cyanuric chloride in the near future. On the basis of application share, the agrochemicals segment is expected to witness more than two-third market share in terms of value and volume. The consumption of cyanuric chloride in agrochemical applications is increasing owing to the population growth. Some of the factors which can hamper the market growth are stringent regulations in Western Europe over the consumption of cyanuric chloride as an agrochemical and the introduction of substitutes for cyanuric chloride which are currently in the primary stage, but are set to launch in the global as well as in the regional market.

Market Segmentation: Cyanuric Chloride Market

The cyanuric chloride market is segmented on the basis of purity, manufacturing process, and application.

On the basis of purity, the cyanuric chloride market segmented as-

High Purity (Above 99%)

Low Purity (Below 99%)

On the basis of additive type, the cyanuric chloride market segmented as-

Hydrogen Cyanide

Sodium Cyanide

On the basis of application, the cyanuric chloride market segmented as-

Plastic

Chemical Additives

Agrochemicals

Textile

Dyes & Pigments

Other

Regional Outlook: Cyanuric Chloride Market

On the basis of geographical perspective, the Asia Pacific is one of the key regions for the cyanuric chloride market during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, China is one of the prime markets in terms of demand and supply of cyanuric chloride. The market is estimated to be driven by the expansion of end-use applications and manufacturing unit expansion by key players. Additionally, the increasing agriculture sector in China as well as in India is expected to drive the market in the coming future. North America is projected to witness moderate growth due to the interest of key manufactures towards acquisition. Owing to stringent government regulations over the use of atrazine fertilizers, Western Europe is estimated to witness weak growth in the coming assessment period. Emerging economies such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth as compared to the North America region.

Some of the key players in the cyanuric chloride market are-

Lonza Corporation

Evonik Industries

Syngenta

Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd.

Volochem In

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Yingkou Sanzheng Organic Chemical Co. Ltd.

Cangzhou Lingang Yueguo Chemical Co., Ltd

Zaoyang Jinlu Chemical Co Ltd

