Dairy and Soy Food in Sweden Market 2018: ICA Supermarket, Coop, Handlar’n, City Gross, 7-Eleven, Netto, Lidl, Tempo, Arla, Groupe Lactalis SA, Norrmejerier, Tine Sa, Unilever Plc, Orkla Group

Top Growth Opportunities for Dairy & Soy Food in Sweden provides an overview of the Dairy & Soy Food market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalData’s propriety Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Dairy & Soy Food producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

This report provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Dairy & Soy Food producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Confectionery markets in Indonesia through GlobalData’s detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

GlobalData’s Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Dairy & Soy Food producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Swedish market. Improve your consumer targeting by understand who’s driving the market, what they want, and why

– A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for Sweden supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period

– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and Sweden-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.

Scope

– Despite having a relatively smaller market in terms of market value size, Sweden’s dairy & soy market ranks as the number one growth opportunity according to GlobalData’s accurate parameters.

– This is mostly due to the country’s positive economic growth and expansionary stance, which ultimately allows the government to drive exports and meet global demand.

– This creates a favourable business environment for producers, especially those seeking suitable growth conditions.

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Dairy & Soy Food consumers in Sweden

– This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Dairy & Soy Food sector.

– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

ICA Supermarket

Coop

Handlar’n

City Gross

7-Eleven

Netto

Lidl

Tempo

Arla

Groupe Lactalis SA

Norrmejerier

Tine Sa

Unilever Plc

Orkla Group

Norrmejerier

Gefleortens Mejeriförening

Mini Keso

Falköpings Mejeri ekonomisk förening

Di Luca & Di Luca Ab

