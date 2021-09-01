Diabetic Food: World Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2023
Diabetic Food Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global diabetic food market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2017-2021.
Diabetic food products are dietary products that have reduced carbohydrates, zero sugar, or sugar-free contents. Diabetic foods help in avoiding the rise of the blood glucose among the diabetic consumer. Consumers are increasingly inclining toward sugar-free and low-calorie food products, which can be termed as diabetic food products. There are a few precautionary measures that the consumers can undertake to avoid the aggravation of diabetes.
Diabetes is termed as a global malady that needs to be tackled with utmost attention.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diabetic food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of diabetic foods like diabetic dietary beverages, diabetic dairy products, diabetic ice cream and jellies, diabetic confectionaries, diabetic baked products, and other diabetic foods.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Diabetic Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Nestlé
• PepsiCo
• Coca-Cola
• Fifty50 Foods
• Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness
Other prominent vendors
• Amber Lyn Chocolates
• Danone
• Hershey
• LC-Foods
• Kellogg
• Herboveda
• Mars
• Mondelēz International
Market driver
• Increasing number of product offerings
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High pricing of diabetic food products
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing investment in R&D
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Segmentation by product type
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Global diabetic food market
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Global diabetic food market by products
- Global diabetic dietary beverages market
- Global diabetic dairy products market
- Global diabetic ice cream and jellies market
- Global diabetic baked products market
- Global diabetic confectionery market
- Global other diabetic food market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Global diabetic food market by geography
- Diabetic food market in the Americas
- Diabetic food market in EMEA
- Diabetic food market in APAC
PART 08: Key leading countries
- The US
- Canada
- The UK
- China
PART 09: Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Global diabetic food market by distribution channel
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Continued……
