Diamond Saw Blades Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024

Diamond saw blade is a cutting tool that is widely used in the processing of stone, ceramics and other hard, brittle or abrasive materials.

Diamond blades are made up of two components: the steel core and the segment (diamond crystals and a bonding system). The core is typically a round flat metal disc used to support the outer segments. The diamond can be attached to the core using vacuum brazing, sintering, or laser welding.

According to the statistics, diamond saw blade industry is relatively fragmented. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are LEUCO, Lenox, Shinhan, EHWA, Freud, Stark Spa, Bosch, Diamond Products, NORTON, Diamond Vantage, MK Diamond Products, DanYang Huachang Tools, XMF Tools, Danyang Yuefeng and Danyang Chaofeng etc. Based on the survey, the top ten manufacturers were estimated to account for 13.55% volume market share in 2016.

Diamond saw blades are made up of two components: the steel core and the segment. The core is typically a round flat metal disc used to support the outer segments. As for the attached technology, there three methods including sintering, high-frequency welding and laser welding. In additional, the sintering method is the conventional crafts. Currently, laser welding technology is the most advanced welding tools with high welding strength, good accuracy, and small effect on the segment and core. In 2016, the high-frequency welding method still dominant market with 59.17% market share.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 5.95% average growth rate from 2012 to 2016. China, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, the China was approximately hold 25.29% consumption market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diamond Saw Blades market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8270 million by 2024, from US$ 7210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diamond Saw Blades business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Sintering

High-frequency Welding

Laser Welding

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Stone Industry

Building Construction Industry

Ceramic Industry

Others

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

LEUCO

Lenox

Shinhan

EHWA

Freud

Stark Spa

Bosch

Diamond Products

NORTON

Diamond Vantage

MK Diamond Products

DanYang Huachang Tools

XMF Tools

Danyang Yuefeng

Danyang Chaofeng

Wan Bang Laser Tools

AT&M

Fengtai Tools

Bosun

Huanghe Whirlwind

JR Diamond Tools

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Diamond Saw Blades consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Diamond Saw Blades market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Diamond Saw Blades manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Diamond Saw Blades with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Diamond Saw Blades submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

