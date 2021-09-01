Diesel Generators 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2023

Diesel Generators Industry 2019

Description:-

A diesel generator is the combination of a diesel engine with an electric generator (often an alternator) to generate electrical energy. This is a specific case of engine-generator. A diesel compression-ignition engine is usually designed to run on diesel fuel, but some types are adapted for other liquid fuels or natural gas.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Diesel Generators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The end-user segment has been further segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Utilities/power generation and oil & gas industries are the largest users of diesel generators in the industrial segment. Growing industrialization and rising demand for continuous power supply by these industries are expected to drive the diesel generators market from 2015 to 2020.

The worldwide market for Diesel Generators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

MTU Onsite Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Aksa Power Generation

Wuxi Kipor Power

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Himoinsa S.L.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

0-100 kVA

100-350 kVA

350-1000 kVA

1000 kVA

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Diesel Generators market.

Chapter 1, to describe Diesel Generators Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Diesel Generators, with sales, revenue, and price of Diesel Generators, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diesel Generators, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

..…..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Diesel Generators Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 0-100 kVA

1.2.2 100-350 kVA

1.2.3 350-1000 kVA

1.2.4 1000 kVA

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Caterpillar Inc.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Diesel Generators Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Caterpillar Inc. Diesel Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Cummins Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Diesel Generators Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cummins Inc. Diesel Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Generac Holdings Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Diesel Generators Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Generac Holdings Inc. Diesel Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kohler Co.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Diesel Generators Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kohler Co. Diesel Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 MTU Onsite Energy

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Diesel Generators Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 MTU Onsite Energy Diesel Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Diesel Generators Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Diesel Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

