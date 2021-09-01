WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Downstream Processing Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2023”.

Downstream Processing Industry 2019

Description:-

Major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals. However, the need for skilled professionals and the high cost of instruments are expected to restrain the growth of this market. On the other hand, patent expiration of blockbuster biopharmaceutical products represents significant growth opportunities for the key players in the market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Downstream Processing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Downstream Processing market by product type and applications/end industries.

On the basis of product, the market is broadly classified into chromatography columns and resins, membrane adsorbers, single-use products, filters, and other products (consumables and accessories). The chromatography columns and resins segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the constant need for newer and different types of columns and resins.

The global Downstream Processing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Downstream Processing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Merck Millipore

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lonza Group AG

Eppendorf AG

Finesse Solutions, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chromatography Columns and Resins

Filters

Membrane Adsorbers

Single-use Products

Other Products (Consumables and Accessories)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Insulin Production

Immunoglobulin Production

Erythropoietin Production

Other Applications (Interferons, Fusion Proteins, Growth Hormones, Blood Coagulation Factors, Anticoagulants, Medical Enzymes, Anti-bacterial (Antibiotics), and Colony Stimulating Factors)

..…..

