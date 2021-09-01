Education Cyber Security 2018 Global Market Key Players – BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Education Cyber Security market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
General Dynamics
Boeing
Booz Allen Hamilton
Lockheed Martin
DXC Technology
Dell EMC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Education Resource Planning
Security
Analytics
Open Data Platform
Network Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Education Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Education Cyber Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Education Resource Planning
1.5.3 Security
1.5.4 Analytics
1.5.5 Open Data Platform
1.5.6 Network Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Education Cyber Security Market Size
2.2 Education Cyber Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Education Cyber Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Education Cyber Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BAE Systems
12.1.1 BAE Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Education Cyber Security Introduction
12.1.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Education Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 BAE Systems Recent Development
12.2 Northrop Grumman
12.2.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Education Cyber Security Introduction
12.2.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Education Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
12.3 Raytheon
12.3.1 Raytheon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Education Cyber Security Introduction
12.3.4 Raytheon Revenue in Education Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Raytheon Recent Development
12.4 General Dynamics
12.4.1 General Dynamics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Education Cyber Security Introduction
12.4.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Education Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 General Dynamics Recent Development
12.5 Boeing
12.5.1 Boeing Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Education Cyber Security Introduction
12.5.4 Boeing Revenue in Education Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Boeing Recent Development
Continued…….
