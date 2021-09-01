Egypt Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market is Anticipated to Register 5.1% CAGR through 2020

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the Egypt below 30Hp centrifugal water pump market in its upcoming market forecast and outlook titled, “Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market: Egypt Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2020”. The Egypt below 30 Hp centrifugal water pump market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 5.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which FMI offers vital insights in detail.

FMI analyses the Egypt below 30Hp centrifugal water pump market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (units), by applications, pump type and pump capacity, and provides insightful information regarding market dynamics, value chain, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimations and forecast until 2020.

Below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps are the most used types of pumps in the world due to robust and effective nature. Below 30 Hp centrifugal water pumps find application in various large and small scale industries such as chemicals, construction, waste water treatment and agriculture. On the basis of application type, the market has been segmented into industrial, agriculture and domestic use. The domestic application segment accounted for around 40% revenue share of the overall Egypt below 30Hp centrifugal water pump market in 2014, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Agriculture application is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Every application segment is further sub-segmented into monobloc, mini pump and submersible pump. Submersible pumps are widely preferred for all the above mentioned applications; however, monobloc pumps is expected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period. Submersible centrifugal water pumps are widely preferred in Egypt, and account for over 50% share of the Egypt below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps market.

This report covers trends driving growth of each segment and respective sub-segments and offers pricing analysis and insights for each pump type and their respective capacities. From the capacity perspective, segmentation is done on the basis of horsepower for all three types of pumps. A detailed pricing analysis is done for the same. The 25 to 30 Hp pump in the monobloc and submersible pump category are more preferred, while the 1 to 2 Hp capacity pumps account for over 50% share in the mini centrifugal water pump category.

Increasing investment in housing construction, infrastructure development, expansion of water supply network and increase in agriculture initiatives are some of the macro-economic drivers for the Egypt below 30Hp centrifugal water pump market. Political instability and price volatility are some of the factors restricting growth of the Egypt below 30Hp centrifugal water pump market. Prices of China-made centrifugal water pumps are relatively lower and this is one of the major concerns for global and regional players operating in this market. Adoption of photovoltaic powered centrifugal water pumps and solar powered centrifugal water pumps is trending in the Egypt below 30Hp centrifugal water pumps market.

Key players in the Egypt below 30Hp centrifugal water pump market include Grundfos, KSB Pumps, Xylem Inc., Wilo, Flowserve Corporation, Calpeda and Omega Engineering Egypt. Egypt centrifugal water pump market is largely dominated by regional and local players, and these collectively account for around 70% share of the total centrifugal water pump market. Grundfos accounts for largest share among all others, followed by KSB Egypt and Wilo.