Embroidery Machine Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Embroidery Machine Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Embroidery Machine Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (TajimaBarudanSunstarBrotherZSKHappy JapanWEMSSingerPfaffShenshilei GroupFeiyaMayaYonthinFeiying ElectricJingwei ElectronicYuelong SewingRichpeace GroupDeyuan MachineZoje DayuXinsheng SewingLe JiaAutowinSheen)
Embroidery machine is a machine used to embroider; it can be divided into general machinery and computer embroidery machine embroidery machine. Most modern embroidery machines are computer embroidery machine, which can automatically create a design from a pre-programmed digital embroidery pattern.
Scope of the Global Embroidery Machine Market Report
This report focuses on the Embroidery Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The Embroidery Machine industry concentration is not very high; there are about Twenty-three main manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Asia, Europe and North America.
Global manufactures mainly distributed in Asia. The manufacturers in Asia have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers in Japan and USA have relative higher level of product’s quality.
Many companies have several factories, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are some Japanese companies set up factories in China either.
The key consumption markets locate at undeveloped countries. The Other Asia Regions takes the market share of about 31.70%, followed by China with 24.95%.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
The worldwide market for Embroidery Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Embroidery Machine Market Segment by Manufacturers
Tajima
Barudan
Sunstar
Brother
ZSK
Happy Japan
WEMS
Singer
Pfaff
Shenshilei Group
Feiya
Maya
Yonthin
Feiying Electric
Jingwei Electronic
Yuelong Sewing
Richpeace Group
Deyuan Machine
Zoje Dayu
Xinsheng Sewing
Le Jia
Autowin
Sheen
Global Embroidery Machine Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Embroidery Machine Market Segment by Type
Single Head
Multi Head
Global Embroidery Machine Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Household Application
Commercial Application
Industrial Application
Some of the Points cover in Global Embroidery Machine Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Embroidery Machine Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Embroidery Machine Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Embroidery Machine Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Embroidery Machine Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Embroidery Machine Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Embroidery Machine Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Embroidery Machine Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
