Encapsulated Flavors And Fragrances Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2027

Encapsulation is a technique where material is coated or entrapped within another material. Coating material is called as shell or encapsulated wherein coated material is called as active or core material. Flavors are expensive and sensitive products which are used as additives in the food and food products. To maintain its integrity and stability for long term use these flavors are encapsulated or protected. Encapsulation or microencapsulation of a flavors is used to provide uniform and improved taste, colorings, increased shelf life and protection from harsh conditions. Flavor encapsulation provides physical barrier between flavor and environment to fulfill functions like protecting flavor from oxidation, moisture uptake, evaporation etc, controlled or triggered release and to separate incompatible flavor constituents to avoid adverse effects. Encapsulation of fragrance is used mainly in the textile industry for the manufacturing of perfumed suits for customers.

Market Segmentation:

Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances market is segmented on the basis of its type of encapsulation procedure as, spray drying, spray congealing/ chilling, fluid bed coating and glass encapsulation. Spray drying is the most common encapsulation method used for the flavors, which involves spraying of emulsifier on the provided food product. Spray chilling encapsulation is used to create the secondary shell around the product.

Encapsulated flavor market is segmented on the basis of its applications in food industry as, tea mixes, pressed tablets, chewing gum, bake mixes, panned confections, powdered drink mix, cereal and oatmeal’s, biscuits and cookies, ice-cream and snack meals etc. These food products with enhanced flavors are in demand in the world due to rise in the disposable money and youth leaning towards these products.

Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances market is segmented on the basis of its encapsulation processing as physical process, chemical process and physico-chemical process. Physico-chemical process is the fastest growing process in flavor encapsulation as it is advancing rapidly in the recent years with the advantage of producing encapsulated flavors of lesser size. Techniques by which the encapsulation is done are chemical and mechanical techniques. Chemical techniques involve simple coacervation, complex coacervation and molecular inclusion. Mechanical techniques involve spray drying, spray chilling, extrusion and fluidized bed techniques.

Encapsulated flavors and fragrances market can also be segmented on the basis of application of encapsulated fragrances as, cosmetics and cleaning purposes.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the beetroot molasses market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Western and Eastern Europe, Japan. Asia Pacific is growing in encapsulated flavors and Fragrances market followed by North America.

Market Drivers and Trends:

The trend towards the natural, wholesome and healthy products is increasing but the poor properties of these ingredients are major challenges in the food industry now. To avoid such challenges companies are moving towards trapping the original flavor of the product by encapsulating it by different techniques. Addition of the flavors in different types of food products like biscuits, cookies, ice-creams etc. are preferred by the consumers nowadays that is becoming trend nowadays. High demand for the original flavored products by consumers is one of the key driver for the encapsulated flavor market. Developed countries such as U.S., U.K., and Germany etc. are improving their technology along with the R&D facilities in the food as well as flavor encapsulation market that can be easily adopted by the manufacturers, this technological development is also driving the market. Increase in the health conscious consumers and increase in the consumption of functional foods is also driving flavor encapsulation market. Encapsulated fragrance market is driven by the high demands of fragrant products in cosmetics and cleaning industries due to awareness of hygiene in consumers.

Encapsulated flavors and Fragrances Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Encapsulated flavors and Fragrances include Etoshapan, Flanders ‘Food Asbl, Cargill Foods, Flavarom International Ltd., MANE, Flavor & Fragrance Specialties Inc., Sonarome, MATRIX, Premium Foods Co. Ltd., Clextral, TasteTech, Flavaroma flavors & Fragrances, Etosha Pan (India) Pvt.Ltd., Sirius International Group, Ltd and Drytec etc.