Endometriosis Treatment Market to Reach a over 2.9% CAGR by 2028

The endometriosis treatment market is likely to exceed US$ 2.5 Bn in 2019, as per the findings of a recently published research study by FMI. According to the study, demand for endometriosis treatment is envisaged to grow against the backdrop of wide-spread prevalence of endometriosis affecting women, notably those in the reproductive age-group.

“According to the Endometriosis Foundation of America, around 200 million women worldwide are diagnosed with endometriosis and majority of them experience a prolonged delay in diagnosis. Alarming situations as such are driving the adoption of endometriosis treatment”, finds the FMI study.

The growing adoption of endometriosis treatment can be attributed to,

Increasing rates of endometriosis across the globe

High investments in healthcare infrastructure

Growing need for early diagnosis and preventive medicine

While the rate of new therapies gaining approval has remained sluggish over the recent decades, an extensive analysis of the endometriosis pipeline by FMI unveils that this status quo is set to change. Although only limited products are in development worldwide, the endometriosis pipeline remains relatively diverse with a distinct range of molecule types and molecular targets.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3870

Oral Contraceptive Pills Remain Topselling Category: FMI Survey

Adoption of endometriosis treatment is also gaining traction owing to broader concerns pertaining to individualizing patient care with effective detection, diagnosis, and treatment. As per the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), endometriosis can develop into infertility in around 25-50% of the affected women. Growing focus on early detection and treatment is driving the adoption of effective endometriosis treatment in healthcare facilities.

According to FMI’s study, oral contraceptive pills continue to witness significant demand, on account of end-user preference for easy to consume drugs. East availability and reasonable pricing are among the other key factors driving demand for oral contraceptive pills.

The FMI study finds that hospital stores remain the preferred distribution channel for consumers. Consumer confidence pertaining to the quality of the drugs sold through hospitals, combined with availability of a wide range of drugs are the key factors for the lucrativeness of this channel in the endometriosis treatment market.

Value-Based Production: A Win-Win for Manufacturers and Consumers

The leading players in the endometriosis treatment market remain highly focused on upgrading their market share across emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific. These players are making headway with strategic mergers and acquisitions with regional players and investment groups for market consolidation. The leading players are focusing on value-based production that is a win-win situation for them and the consumers, resulting in greater revenues, higher convenience, and enhanced patient experience.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3870

North America retains its lucrativeness in the endometriosis treatment market, with US leading in terms of investment-making opportunities. Demand for endometriosis treatment drugs remain highly concentrated in the US, where healthy investments in healthcare services are creating sustained opportunities for manufacturers. As per the report, incidences of endometriosis among the American women are growing at a healthy rate, which is creating favorable circumstances for large-scale adoption of endometriosis treatment.