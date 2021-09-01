Enterprise Flash Storage Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018-2028

The growth of IT device market is advancing from past two decades. In the business world, data storage is a decisive and essential part. In an organization, data growth is driven by business applications, digital media, analytics, database systems, and many other applications. Data also includes the details about the clients and employees, company’s finance, and project information. Nowadays, the companies are using flash memory chips, rather than hard disks to store their data. In the enterprises, the use of solid-state drives (SSDs) comprised of flash memory for the mass storage of data or files is called an enterprise flash storage. Flash storage commonly provides an alternative to relying on hard disk drives (HDDs) or other media for storage. Enterprise flash storage offers faster input and output operations.

The enterprise flash storage offers multiple advantages over hard disk drives (HDDs), such as it provides ten times more performance than HDDs, which is led by greater agility, innovation ability, and improved customer experience. The enterprise flash storage has a lower total cost of ownership and enhanced reliability, compared with other storage devices. Quick accessibility of data using SSDs is driving the market of enterprise flash storage because it helps in delivering greater storage density within a smaller footprint.

Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The flash storage technology is commonly used by the enterprises to store its data. There are many factors which are driving the enterprise flash storage market, such as safety and security of data. Data is an essential part of any organization, so they are working continuously in adopting the SSD to keep their data safe and secured. This is the primary factor which is impacting the overall growth of enterprise flash storage.

Challenges

Data is the most important part of any organization. To maintain and store data, flash storages are required, and enterprise flash storages are a little bit more expensive than hard disks drives. The cost of flash storage is the primary factor, which is hindering the growth of the enterprise flash storage market. Most of the small and medium-size enterprise face this challenge, especially new entrants.

Global Enterprise Flash storage Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Enterprise Flash Storage Market on the Basis of Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The names of the companies are: Dell-EMC, NetApp, Pure Storage, HPE, IBM, Tintri, Hitachi Data Systems, Kaminario, Tegile Systems, and Reduxio.

Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the largest market share, owing to well-developed enterprise flash storage developing companies, and due to the presence of various innovative technologies in the region. Europe is also expected to gain substantial market share due to the introduction of new technologies and applications. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing enterprise flash storage market, owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies such as India and China

The enterprise flash storage markets in Latin America and MEA is also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to an increase in the demand for security of data storage.

