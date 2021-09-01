Fatty Amines Market Poised to Hit US$ 2,193 Mn by 2020

Future Market Insights (FMI) announces the release of its latest report titled, “Fatty Amines Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015-2020”. According to the report, the global fatty amines market was valued at US$ 1,721 Mn in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,193 Mn by 2020, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% through the forecast period.

Fatty Amines Market Driven by Booming Water Treatment Chemicals Industry & Demand for Agro-chemicals

Global fatty amines market is driven by growing water treatment chemicals industry and increasing demand for agro-chemicals and asphalt additives, mainly in the developing countries. Water treatment chemicals contribute the highest in terms of demand and share to the global fatty amines market, as compared to the other application segments. Increasing usage of fatty amines in various end-user applications coupled with market expansion and development of novel applications, such as detergents, mining, paints & coatings and fabric softener are further driving the fatty amines market growth. However, fluctuations in availability and volatile raw material prices pose a challenge for the global fatty amines market.

Market Segments

The global fatty amines market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography.

By product type, global fatty amines market is segmented into primary fatty amines, secondary fatty amines and tertiary fatty amines. Among these segments, tertiary fatty amines accounted for approximately 48.1% of global value market share in 2014. Furthermore, it is expected to dominate the global fatty amines market throughout the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% between 2015 and 2020.

The primary fatty amines market accounted for over 25% of the market value share in 2014 and is expected to increase at a comparatively high CAGR of 4.9%, during the forecast period, owing to its increasing consumption in water treatment chemicals and paints & coatings industry as additives to protect the paints from getting tainted while in storage.

The secondary fatty amines segment accounted for approximately 23% of the global value market share in 2014, and is expected to gain its market share and account for 23.3% of the global fatty amines market by 2020.

On the bases of application, the global fatty amines market is segmented into water treatment chemicals, agro-chemicals, oilfield chemicals, asphalt additives, anti-caking and others (used in personal care, mining, fabric softener, paints & coatings). Among the aforementioned segments, water treatment chemicals is expected to dominate the global fatty amines market with over 29% market revenue share throughout the forecast period. Growing paints & coatings industry, coupled with increasing automobile production in China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Mexico is expected to further propel the demand for fatty amines in the asphalt additives application segment. The scope of applications for fatty amines in others segment is expected to expand in the future too, due to market expansion and innovation in techniques.

On the bases of region, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) dominated the global fatty amines market in 2014, in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 25% of the revenue share. However, North America and Eastern Europe are foreseen to witness relatively high CAGRs of 6.4% and 5.3%, respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Key players considered in the global fatty amines market include Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, AkzoNobel N.V., DuPont, Clariant AG, CECA Arkema Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Volant-Chem Group, Procter & Gamble Chemicals Company and Lonza.