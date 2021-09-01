Frozen Fruit Market 2019 Huge Demand in Growing Industry with Leading Companies- Ardo, Dole, Crop’s Nv, Mirelite Mirsa, Simplot and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Frozen Fruit Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Frozen Fruit Market

Frozen fruits can retain their quality over long storage periods. Freezing is a method of long-term preservation for fruits. The main advantage of preservation by freezing is the extended availability of frozen fruits during the off-season. Additionally, frozen fruits can be transported to remote markets that could not be accessed with fresh products. Frozen fruit industry will usher in a stable growth space.



Compared with ordinary fruit, frozen fruits retain the majority of their nutrients after the freezing process, although fruits may experience a loss of vitamin C. As the same time, fruits that manufacturers select to freeze are ripe and ready to eat, which are in the state of the highest nutritional value. Frozen fruits can be used in food processing industries, such as cake, bread. Frozen fruits are also sold as the end products in supermarkets, fruit store, etc.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ardo

Dole

Crop’s Nv

Mirelite Mirsa

Simplot

Pinnacle Foods

Wawona Frozen Foods

Sunopta

Titan Frozen Fruit

Earthbound Farm

Santao

Gaotai

Jinyuan Agriculture

Junao

Yantai Tianlong

The technical barriers of frozen fruit are not high, and the frozen fruit enterprise concentrate in China, USA, Poland, Hungary, etc. and the relatively large companies include Ardo, Dole, Crop’s nv, MIRELITE MIRSA, Simplot, Pinnacle Foods, Wawona Frozen Foods, SunOpta and others.

The customers of frozen fruit include retailers of fruit, food manufacturers, ready meal producers, pizza manufacturers, foodservice, farm shops, wholesalers, sandwich makers, bread makers and many more. With higher spending propensity and a rising demand for healthy convenience foods, the demand for frozen fruit is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type covers

Blueberrues

Cherries

Strawberries

Raspberries

Apples

Apricots

Peaches

Others



The global Frozen Fruit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Frozen Fruit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Frozen Fruit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct Consumption

Processing Consumption

Table of Contents

1 Frozen Fruit Market Overview

2 Global Frozen Fruit Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Frozen Fruit Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Frozen Fruit Consumption by Regions

5 Global Frozen Fruit Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Frozen Fruit Business

8 Frozen Fruit Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Frozen Fruit Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

