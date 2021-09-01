Fruit Pectin Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028

Pectin is a naturally occurring polysaccharides substance found in apples, lemons, oranges, berries and other fruits. Mostly, unripe fruits have more pectin compared to ripe fruits. When pectin is heated with sugar, it acts as a gelling agent, stabilizer and thickening agent in foods. Around 90% of the fruit pectin is used in the food & beverage industry followed by healthcare, personal care, cosmetics, and other packaging purpose. Fruits that contain high pectin includes blackberries, apples, cape gooseberries, cranberries, and grapes. Moreover, fruits that have low pectin are blueberries, apricots, peaches, pears, rhubarb, and strawberries. Fruit pectin is used as a food additives with more than 65% of galacturonic acid content in it. Additionally, it can extract more than 80% of esterification compared to 75% by citrus pectin. Fruit pectin is useful for patients suffering from high cholesterol, prostate cancer, and diabetes. Fruit pectin helps in maintaining lower blood sugar levels as fruit pectin delays the absorption of glucose in the body.

Fruit Pectin Market:Drivers and Restraints

Fruit Pectin market are witnessing maximum growth owing to rising demand for gelling agents in foods such as jellies and jams, increasing in fruit pectin manufacturing capacity by major players, expanding food & beverages industry, growing applications of fruit pectin in meat & poultry related products, bakery and many more. Moreover, organic and inorganic growth by key players, rising consumption of fruit pectin as a source of dietary fiber such as fruit juices and milk drinks are some other factors expected to flourish the Fruit Pectin market. However, substitute products to fruit pectin such as xanthan & guar, unfavorable climate patterns, decreasing consumption of lime juice, scarcity in the supply of important raw material such as citrus peel lead to increase in the lead time in manufacturing fruit pectin, rising in the price of fruit pectin along with processing cost, and occurrence of devastated a citrus greening disease may hamper the growth of fruit pectin market in near future.

Fruit Pectin Market:Segmentation

The fruit pectin market has been classified on the basis of form, application, function, and end user.

Based on form, the fruit pectin market is segmented into the following:

Dry

Liquid

Based on application, the fruit pectin market is segmented into the following:

Bakery Toppings and Fillings

Beverages

Food Supplements

Dairy & Frozen Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on function, the fruit pectin market is segmented into the following:

Thickener

Fat Replacer

Stabilizer

Gelling Agent

Detoxification

Coating

Others

Based on end user, the fruit pectin market is segmented into the following:

Foods & Beverages industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Healthcare Industry

Others

Fruit Pectin Market:Overview

Oranges are the major source of fruit pectin sourced from Brazil followed by apple pectin produced mainly in Europe. Apple pectin is a good alternative to citrus pectin. The increase in the application of fruit pectin in sweets, medicines, fillings, and toppings is expected to expand the fruit pectin market revenue growth in near future. Based on application, dairy & frozen product is the fastest growing segment in fruit pectin market during the forecast period owing to rising fruit pectin applications as thickener and stabilizer in yogurts, drinks, and ice creams. Based on the end user, food & beverages industry is expected to witness significant growth in fruit pectin market in the near future owing to increase in the consumption of functional food products and rising scope of fruit pectin in various applications.

Fruit Pectin Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, fruit pectin market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the fruit pectin marketfollowed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan owing to the presence of larger producer of fruit pectin, high consumption of processed food, advanced technology, high disposable income, rising demand for diet carbonated drinks and sugar-free products in these regions. Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa hold huge potential and show substantial growth in terms of rising demand for functional foods, growing health awareness among the population, rising demand for low fat and calorie food products, and new product development in these regions.

Fruit Pectin Market:Key Players

Some players of fruit pectin marketare CP Kelco, Cargill Inc., Devson Impex Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Unilever, Kellogg NA Co., Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd., Danisco A/S, and B&V srl.