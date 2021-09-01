Functional Drinks Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share
Functional Drinks Industry 2019
The analysts forecast the global functional drinks market to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the period 2017-2021.
Functional drinks are non-alcoholic beverages consumed by health-conscious people. They contain organic and natural ingredients, used in place of sweeteners and sucrose. The global functional drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period. The market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA based on geography. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into fruit and vegetable juices, energy drinks, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, sports drinks, and functional RTD teas.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional drinks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of products.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
The report, Global Functional Drinks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Danone
• Monster Energy
• PepsiCo
• RED BULL
• THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Other prominent vendors
• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
• Campbell Soup
• Del Monte Pacific
• Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
• Fonterra
• GlaxoSmithKline
• JDB Group
• Kraft Heinz
• Living Essentials
• Nestlé
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical
• Rockstar
• Suntory
• TC Pharmaceutical Industries
• The Hain Celestial Group
• Unilever
• Uni-President
• Welch’s
• White Wave Foods
Market driver
• Product innovations
Market challenge
• Complex health challenges
Market trend
• Growing demand for organic and non-GMO beverages
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Global functional drinks market by product
- Global energy beverages market
- Global functional fruit and vegetable juices market
- Global sports beverages market
- Global prebiotic and probiotic drinks market
- Global functional RTD teas market
- Global dairy alternative beverages market
- Global functional water market
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Global functional drinks market by distribution channel
- Global functional drinks market by offline stores
- Global functional drinks market by online stores
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
- Global functional drinks market by geography
- Functional drinks market in Americas
- Functional drinks market in Europe
- Functional drinks market in APAC
- Functional drinks market in MEA
PART 09: Key leading countries
- Global functional drinks market by key leading countries
- US
- China
- Germany
- Japan
- UK
Continued……
