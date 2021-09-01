WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Gems and Jewelry Market Share,Trends,Supply,Sales,Key Players Analysis,Demand and Forecast 2023”.

Gems and Jewelry Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global Gems and Jewelry market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The global gems and jewelry market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous players. Jewelry like bangles and bracelets, neck chains, necklaces, finger rings, and earrings are made of different metals and gemstones. The driving factors for this market are the growing middle-class population base and increase in their spending power. These attributes encourage jewelry manufacturers to innovate and create designs to attract more customers. The changing lifestyle of the customers and rise in urbanization have resulted in the evolution of the tastes of the customers and consequently in demand.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gems and jewelry market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the value sales of the jewelry products..

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Gems and Jewelry Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

• LVMH

• Rajesh Exports

• Richemont

• Signet Jewelers

Other prominent vendors

• AURUM

• Emperor Watch & Jewelry

• Gitanjali Group

• KALYAN JEWELLERS

• Kering

• Malabar Gold & Diamonds

• PC Jeweller

• TIFFANY & CO.

• Titan

Market driver

• Economic growth in major jewelry markets, expanding middle class population, and inflationary pressures

Market challenge

• Growing preference for designer, luxury fashion, and smartphones in urban areas

Market trend

• Growing urbanization leading to evolution in consumer demand

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

